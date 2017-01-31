Jose Fonte relishing Sergio Aguero challenge ahead of Manchester City clash

West Ham United newest defensive recruit Jose Fonte, has stated that he does "relish" a challenge like striker Sergio Aguero ahead of Wednesday's clash with Manchester City.

Love a challenge

Fonte is expected to make his debut on Wednesday, after the 33-year-old completed his £8million move from Southampton. The Hammers have had the week off due to the fourth round of the FA Cup, which is the competition that these two sides last met in back at the beginning of the month.

Aguero was devastating in that 5-0 defeat including a goal for himself, but Fonte stated that he is looking forward to trying to keep the Argentine quiet.

“Manchester City have great strikers," Fonte told whufc.com. "And one of the best forwards in the world in Sergio Aguero."

"But if we produce a good display it will be an easier day for me,” he stated. "I relish this kind of challenge."

"I have played against City a few times but it is about the team and not the individual," Fonte added. "I hope we can get a good result.”

Our 12th man

The Hammers have been in some fine form since that cup defeat, with two crucial victories which has seen them climb into mid-table.

They secured 3-0 and 3-1 victories over Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough respectively, and defender James Collins stated that the atmosphere in the win over Sam Allardyce's side was the best he has seen since their move to Stratford.

“The fans were our 12th man," he said. "It was one of the best atmospheres I have seen at London Stadium (against Palace)."

“It was incredible and they knew we all had to pull together in what was a difficult week," the defender stressed. "Everyone stuck together and we managed to get the win."

“It is massive when we have all our fans behind us," the Welshman stated. "You go to places like Old Trafford and Anfield and all their fans are shouting for them and it makes a hell of a difference."

“I can see London Stadium becoming a fortress if we continue to play like that," the 33-year-old admitted. "A lot has been made about the Stadium and it has been different."

"It takes getting used to for everyone," Collins concluded. "But we hope that is how it can be every week.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.