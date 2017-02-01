Flurry of youngsters leave on loan during quiet deadline day for Arsenal

During transfer deadline day, Arsenal announced that a flurry of youth team players would be leaving the club on loan, after Krystian Bielik, Stephy Mavididi, Marc Bola, Kaylen Hinds and Ismael Bennacer all had their loan deals away from the club confirmed on the team's official website.

The news comes after the Gunners confirmed the loan deals of more high profile youngsters Chuba Akpom and Gedion Zelalem to Brighton and VVV Venlo respectively.

The deals all signal excellent chances for some of Arsenal's brightest youth prospects to gain valuable first team experience at other clubs, as they seek to continue their football development for the rest of the season.

Bielik becomes a blue

The Polish defensive minded player has joined Birmingham City until the end of the season, as he will look to help what has been a tough start to Gianfranco Zola's tenure in the midlands. The 19 year old can play at centre-back or in a holding role in midfield and should offer good versatility for the Championship side.

Bielik's loan spell will be watched with great intrigue, giving that it is his first loan spell away from the club after joining in 2015 having impressed for Legia Warsaw at a particularly young age. He made his first team debut in a disappointing league cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday last season, but hasn't featured greatly in Arsene Wenger's plans since then. Despite that he has captained the youth sides this season.

Trio head off to lower league clubs

Charlton Athletic of League One secured the loan signing of one of Arsenal's best young forwards on deadline day as they snapped up Mavididi. The 18 year old is often among the goals at youth level, and will therefore be hoping to aid his new club during his first loan spell away from Arsenal. Mavididi currently has six goals in seven outings this season for the youth team, and was the U23s top scorer last season so definitely knows how to find the net.

The Gunners meanwhile also sent out another one of their young attackers, as Hinds joined League Two Stevenage until the end of the season, after penning a new contract with the Gunners before joining his new side. Hinds scored six goals last season for the U21s, including a hat-trick against Derby County.

Meanwhile left back Bola has also joined a League Two side as he moves to Notts County for the remainder of the campaign. He signed his first professional deal with the club in April 2016 so like the others, will see this as a vital chance to impress. Bola is a regular for the U23s and has been included among the substitutes in the EFL Cup twice this season when Arsenal took on Reading and Southampton.

Bennacer returns to France

Young midfielder Bennacer has agreed a deal to move on loan to Ligue 2 side Tours, in France, as he will play for a team that used to bolster the likes of Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud. Bennacer arrived from French side Arles in 2015 so will be returning to the country where he started his career before joining the Gunners.

The 19 year old has made one cap for Algeria and was called up for their recent Africa Cup of Nations campaign as an injury replacement. He has meanwhile made one first team appearance for Arsenal, making his debut against Sheffield Wednesday last season.