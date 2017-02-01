Hull end a busy Deadline Day with the signing of Kamil Grosicki

Hull City were undoubtedly the busiest Premier League team on Deadline Day as they signed three new players, sent the same number out on loan and sold another. Right winger Kamil Grosicki arrived late into the night as the Tigers look to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

The midfielder has played in Poland, Turkey, Switzerland and France

Grosicki has spent much of his career on the continent and brings a wealth of international experience to support Hull in their bid for survival. He started out at Pogoń Szczecin before joining Legia Warsaw. However Grosicki failed to settle at the successful Polish side and was loaned out to Sion and Jagiellonia Białystok during a campaign where he made his international debut.

After four goals in 13 appearances at the latter, the right midfielder was signed permanently and enjoyed another fruitful season and a half at the Ekstraklasa side. Following 15 goals in 70 games, Turkish side Sivasspor snapped up the services of the Poland star. He played 104 games across three years before attracting the interest of French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

He added to his stock in France with another 15 goals in 92 matches, whilst also becoming a key member of the Polish international set up. During Euro 2016 he assisted two goals and his now just two caps short of a half century for his country.

Seven movers at the KCOM on Deadline Day

Grosicki will take the number 17 shirt for Hull after signing a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee. He joins Andrea Ranocchia and Alfred N'Diaye as Deadline Day signings at the KCOM stadium, with all three in contention for debuts against Manchester United.

Meanwhile young defender Josh Clackstone will build his experience after joining Notts County on loan until the end of the season. Alex Bruce and James Weir also left on short-term deals, whilst Rory Watson signed for Scunthorpe United on a busy final day of the transfer window for the Tigers.