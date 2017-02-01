Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Boro player ratings after yet another draw

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore has divided opinions this season. His pace and power has left Premier League defenders quacking in their boots, however his final product has often been questionable at best.

Against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night, though, the speedy winger was at his dazzling best, beating players at will and delivering inviting crosses into the box.

Traore was Boro’s standout player in the 1-1 draw at the Riverside, after James Morrison’s early strike was cancelled out by Alvaro Negredo’s penalty.

But how did the rest of the team fair? Here are their player ratings.

Goalkeeper and defence

Victor Valdes - 6 - Was left unsighted for the opening goal, made a couple of decent saves after that but wasn’t regularly tested.

Antonio Barragan - 7 - Impressive return from injury at right back, read the game well to stop West Brom counter attacks.

Bernardo Espinosa - 5.5 - Recovered from a jittery start to make some important blocks and interceptions.Gave away the free kick which led to the opening goal.

Ben Gibson - 6 - Stood up the physical battle when marking burly West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.

Fabio - 6 - Solid enough defensively but didn’t provide much of an attacking threat.

Middfield and attack

Adam Clayton - 7 - Shielded the back four effectively and kept the ball moving in midfield.

Adam Forshaw - 6 - Worked hard but couldn’t significantly affect the game.

Marten De Roon - 7- Worked tirelessly throughout, making tackles and using the ball effectively, set up Negredo to win the penalty.

Cristhian Stuani - 5 - Early penalty appeal turned down. Faded after that.

Adama Traore - 8 - Looked like he would make something happen whenever he received the ball. Put in some decent crosses too but no one was there to apply the finishing touch.

Alvaro Negredo - 7 - Dropped short at times to win back possession. Battled hard and won the penalty, which he calmly converted.

Substitutes

Patrick Bamford - 5 - Came on with 20 minutes to go, not enough time to have a major impact.

Rudy Gestede - Replaced Negredo with ten minutes to go, not enough time to give a fair rating.