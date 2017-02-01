Rafa Benitez wants a reaction from side against Queens Park Rangers

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez believes his team need to put the defeat to Oxford United in the FA Cup behind them and bounce back.

The Magpies suffered a 3-0 defeat at the weekend, and they know that a win against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night will take them back to the top of the Championship.

Magpies need to move forward

Newcastle welcome Ian Holloway’s side to St James’ Park and in a bid to get back to winning ways, Benitez has asked for everyone to “stick together”.

“Because of the transfer window and because of the FA Cup, people will be expecting a reaction from the team,” he told the Chronicle.

“I feel sorry for the fans because of the cup elimination. But now we have to concentrate on the league.”

The former Real Madrid boss has stated that the support for the team has been “fantastic” this season and has said they are an “important” part of the club.

Newcastle looking for league double over R’s

In the reverse fixture, back in September, Newcastle ran out 6-0 winners at Loftus Road as Jonjo Shelvey scored a brace on the night.

However, Benitez knows that the Londoners will have a different look about them having switched managers since the crushing win earlier in the season.

“They changed the manager and it’s also a different scenario and different circumstances,” he added.

“I think it will be difficult to see another game like that. It doesn’t matter if we play well or not, we need to create chances to win.”

Holloway a very experienced manager

Benitez spoke about Holloway, who interviewed the Magpies boss as a TV pundit earlier in the season, and spoke of the experience he has in football.

He said: “Ian (Holloway) interviewed me at the training ground. He’s somebody with experience in football.

“Maybe he will have an advantage from what he was doing before because when you see football as a pundit, you start analysing things from different angles.”

The Spaniard said the R’s are “organised” and played with “intensity” and he is expecting a tough game against them.