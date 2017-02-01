WSL 2 December-January Transfer Round-Up

There's been plenty happening in WSL 2 that you might have missed.

Keen to secure his core players, Joe Hunt has been busiest ahead of the Spring Series giving new deals to Tash Baptiste, Chloe Beattie, Maddy Cuscak, Hannah George, Chloe Jones, Beth Merrick, Kathy Moran, Elisha N’Dow, Lucy Porter, Jade Richards, Mollie Rouse, Lucy Shepherd, Kerri Welsh, Amy West. The only player confirmed to have left Coles Lane, Sarah Mayling to WSL 1’s Birmingham City.

Quiet at first Brighton’s biggest new was George Parris staying on as interim manager over the Spring Series as they still look for the right person to take over before the 2017-18 season. However the southern team have started to pick up speed in recent days, snatching up Jenna Legg and Laura Rafferty after they were released from Chelsea before swooping for Alessia Russo from the same as well as bringing in ex-Arsenal keeper Emma Byrne and welcoming Sophie Perry back after a stint with Reading. Lily Agg the only announced departure for the Seagulls.

Keen to start off on the right foot since their relegation, Emma Coates has already strengthened her side bringing Maz Pacheco back to the Keepmoat, this time permanently as well as swooping for Kirsty Hanson and Sophie Walton. And new deals for Emily Simpkins, Sophie Barker, Rachel Newborough and Sam Tierney means the Belles will be going into the Spring Series on strong footing, the only departure Katrin Omarsdottir.

Quick off the mark to hand out new deals, Durham have been one of the more vocal clubs giving new deals to Helen Alderson, Jordan Atkinson, Megan Borthwick, Ellie Christon, Mercy Darkoah, Tyler Dodds, Nicki Gears, Nicola Gibson, Nat Gutteridge, Beth Hepple, Jen Jennings, Annabel Johnson, Rachel Lee, Sarah McFadden, Emily Roberts, Becky Salicki and Sarah Wilson. Lee Sanders’ side strengthened further with the recruitment of Grace McCatty from Bristol as well as returning Zoe Ness.

Very quiet so far the only confirmed deals involving Everton have been Millie Turner’s departure to join Bristol City as well as Ellie Stewart to Blackburn who was let go at the same time as Jenna Dear.

Mostly quiet, the Bees seemed to spring into life at the end of month, first announcing new deals for Rebecca Anderson, Emma Beckett, Sophie Fogarty, Ashleigh Goddard, Sophie Harris, Paula Howells, Aoife Hurley and Jo Wilson. Before resigning Lucy Loomes from Millwall, Laura-May Walkley from Reading, Anne Meiwald from Chelsea as well as Watford trio, Amber Tullett, Jordan Littleboy and Mollie Burges. The only departure announced that of long-serving Bee, Andria Georgiou.

Initially quiet, Lee Burch has slowly been doing what he can to strengthen his team, giving new deals to Billie Brooks, Jordan Butler, Amber Gaylor, Georgie Giddings, Ashley Hincks, Leigh Nicol, Sarah Quantrill, Leighanne Robe and Megan Wynne. Although having lost a number of players throughout the year notably to Crystal Palace, Millwall will look to bring in new faces where they can as well as promoting from the promising development team.

Another of the more quiet clubs so far Oxford are still without a manger after parting ways with Les Taylor, although not their own departure as Kat Nutman has left the U’s as well as Hannah Cox who’s joined WPL side Oxford City. However the U’s have announced new deals for Jess Frampton, Lauren Haynes and Madi Lee.

After such a sterling debut season in WSL 2, Zoe Johnson has already gone about retaining the core of her squad handing new deals to Emma Johnson, Chloe Dixon, Billie Murphy, Sarah Jackson, Rhema Lord-Mears, Danielle Cox, Juliana Draycott and captain, Carla Ward. Sheffield will also have renewed fire-power with the signings of Lagan Makin and Natasha Flint from Fylde, as well as bringing Hannah Dale back in on loan from Liverpool. Olivia Wild the only player to have left the club.

Incredibly quiet so far, the only confirmed deals involving Watford have all been with players departing the Hertforshire club starting with Anne-Laure Davy returning to her native France to join Soyaux before Mollie Burgess, Jordan Littleboy and Amber Tullett all joined the Bees.