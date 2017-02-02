First day at the office for Steven Gerrard in new Liverpool Academy role

Steven Gerrard began his new role as Academy coach for Liverpool on Wednesday morning as he takes the first step into coaching after calling time on his spell with LA Galaxy.

The Liverpool legend has taken up a full-time role at Kirkby where he will work under the guidance of Academy director Alex Inglethorpe to help mould the future of the club.

Following his 17-year spell at Anfield, Gerrard will look to complete his UEFA A licence and build a role within Jürgen Klopp's management.

"It feels like completing the circle," said Gerrard following his appointment.

"I'm returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool," continued the former Liverpool captain.

The Liverpool captain had a stellar career with Liverpool winning multiple of trophies including the 2005 Champions League, but after retiring from the professional game he sees his future in coaching.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation," said Gerrard.

"Meeting with Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved," concluded Gerrard.

A Bright Future

Liverpool's youngsters must be licking their lips at the prospect of Steven Gerrard coaching them. Having achieved so much with the club, there is no better person to learn the game from and under his guidance, Liverpool's future looks very bright.

Alex Inglethorpe has already done a terrific job at Kirkby, but with Gerrard alongside him, the academy players now have their idol as a mentor - what more motivation do you need to fulfil your potential?

Gerrard could prove to be a great tool within Jürgen Klopp's back-room staff, and the academy role is likely to just be the beginning for the Anfield icon.