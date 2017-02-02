Ibrahimovic doesn't hold back, criticising teammate Mata for poor finish against Hull

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't hold back after the 0-0 draw against Hull City as he dismissed praise of the visiting goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, insisting that bad finishing helped him secure a draw for the Tigers at Old Trafford.

Jakupovic, like many other keepers this season, put in a man of the match performance at Old Trafford for the visitors including making a point blank save to deny Juan Mata from scoring the winning goal near the end of the game.

Bad finishing cost United against Hull not Jakupovic, says Ibrahimovic

He earned himself lots of praise many different people but Ibrahimovic was having none of it as he blamed poor finishing from Mata as a reason to why United once again couldn't take advantage of their other top four rivals slipping up.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Ibrahimovic said that he "did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper" to keep the ball out of his net and prevent United from scoring.

He added that it wasn't even a "good save from Juan Mata, it was a bad finish" as he really should have been putting the ball into the back of the net from such close range. Ibrahimovic felt that some of the saves Jakupovic made were for the "cameras" as he wanted to make it feel like he was the reason for his side's draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

It's not the first time United have failed to take advantage this season of other teams poor results

The draw against Marco Silva's side at Old Trafford leaves United still sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points of Liverpool in second place but it should have been cut to just three points after Jurgen Klopp's sides draw against Chelsea.

It is their own fault though as they have had plenty of opportunities to take advantage this season of other teams slip-ups and now they have a real battle for the rest of the season to get themselves into the top four.