Axel Tuanzebe signs new three-year deal with Manchester United

Young Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has been rewarded for his recent progress, signing a new three-year deal with the Red Devils.

Learning every day

The England under-19 international has been highly regarded in the academy system for some time, having been with the Red Devils since the age of eight.

He was rewarded last week with his senior debut, coming on for Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the convincing 4-0 victory over Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round.

The new deal will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2020 with an option of an extra year, and he and manager Jose Mourinho shared their delight at the deal.

"I have always been a Manchester United supporter," Tuanzebe told manutd.com. "So I am naturally delighted to have signed a new contract."

"To make my debut at Old Trafford in the FA Cup was a very proud moment," he stated. "Both for me and for my family."

"I am learning every day in training," the defender stressed. "It is also a great experience for me to now train with the first team."

"I would like to thank all of the coaches that I have worked with," Tuanzebe added. "I would especially like to thank the manager for giving me my debut for this great club."

"Axel is a young player with great potential," Mourinho stated. "We brought him up to the first team to give him more experience and he has adapted really well."

"I am pleased that he has signed a new contract, " he concluded. "I am delighted with the progress he is making."

A shining example

The 19-year-old showed his talents against former academy coach Warren Joyce's side, and interim academy coach and united legend Nicky Butt stated that he is a shining example.

"Axel is simply one of those boys you just trust," he said. "Whatever he does,"

"When he goes on the pitch, when he is in training, when he goes home, when he’s in front of the press... you trust him," he stated. "He is the perfect example to all our Academy players – as is Marcus Rashford as well."

Manchester United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday February 5 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.