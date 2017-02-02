Manchester City defeat was "painful" states Michail Antonio

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio stated that Wednesday's resounding 4-0 defeat to Manchester City was "painful".

Really hurting us

The Hammers were on a good run of form heading into the clash with Pep Guardiola's side, but were once again given a footballing lesson by the blue side of Manchester.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and a second-half penalty from Yaya Toure sealed an embarrassing defeat, and Antonio stated that it was a hurtful defeat for the home side to take.

"Right now that result is painful and it’s really hurting us," Antonio told whufc.com. "But we have another game in three days."

"We just need to make sure we get things right against Southampton on Saturday," he stated. “It’s definitely hard to take."

"But you just have to give it to them," the top scorer stressed. "They’re a quality team and they showed today that they’re lethal on the counter attack."

“We made a couple of mistakes today but we have just got to learn from it and pick ourselves up," Antonio added. "Luckily we don’t have to play them again this season!”

A quality side

This defeat only comes weeks after another excellent team performance from City at the London Stadium, with Guardiola's side knocking the Hammers out of the third round of the FA Cup with a 5-0 victory.

Antonio admitted that they were well beaten by a quality side, but stated that they have a chance to pick up points with the visit to Southampton on Saturday.

"Man City are a quality team," he said. "If we make mistakes and give them opportunities, they’re lethal on the counter attack."

"It’s just one of those things for us today and we need to pick ourselves up," the forward stated. “In the Premier League, there are tough teams every week when you play."

"We’ve had some quality results," the 26-year-old stressed. "But we played Man City and they’re a quality team."

"If you make mistakes in a game like this," he admitted. "They will punish you."

“We’ve lost today but three days later," Antonio concluded. "We have another chance to pick up some points.”

West Ham United will take on Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, February 4 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.