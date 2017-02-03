Nominations for London Football Awards announced with Chelsea prolific

Chelsea were ever-present as the nominees for the annual London Football Awards, hosted by the Willow Foundation, were announced on Thursday night.

Manager Antonio Conte was one of five listed for Manager of the Year, sponsored by Football Manager, while both Diego Costa and summer signing N'Golo Kante were up for Premier League Player of the Year. Eni Aluko, meanwhile, was one of three Chelsea Ladies' players nominated for Women's Player of the Year and Thibaut Courtois was revealed as a candidate for Goalkeeper of the Year.

The ceremony itself will be held at Battersea Evolution on March 2nd. Tickets can be bought it here, with money raised going towards the Willow Foundation, providing special days for seriously ill young adults. The charity was founded by former-Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson with his wife Megs. Bob himself is one of a number of judges deciding the nominees, joined by a wide range of football people including journalists like the New York Times' Rory Smith, figures such as EFL Head of Youth Development David Wetherall, Troy Townsend of the Kick It Out campaign as well as former footballers such as Ledley King.

Former-Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson at last year's awards | Photo via Willow Foundation

It was Bob Wilson who hosted Thursday evening's event at Barclays in London, while X Factor voiceover man Peter Dickson announced the nominees. The London Football Awards includes eight awards, listed below and any player from any of the capital city's clubs in the English Football League is considered.

London Football Awards, held on March 2nd in aid of the Willow Foundation

Outstanding Contribution to London Football

Premier League Player of the Year

Football League Player of the Year

Young Player of the Year (under-23)

Women's Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the Year

Manager of the Year

Community Project of the Year

Dele Alli will be up for two awards on March 2nd, joined by his Spurs teammate Danny Rose for Premier League Player of the Year, as well as Costa, Kante and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Alli could take home two trophies having also been nominated for Young Player of the Year, any player at a London club under the age of 23. He'll be competing against Fulham 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon.

Alli and Sessegnon's managers Mauricio Pochettino and Slaviša Jokanović will compete with Antonio Conte, Neil Harris of Millwall and Neal Ardley of AFC Wimbledon for the Manager of the Year gong. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Alex Iwobi and Hector Bellerin are also against Alli and Sessegnon for Young Player of the Year, as well as Ademola Lookman. The Everton forward is listed for his superb displays for League One side Charlton Athletic in the first half of the season.

Queens Park Rangers' Alex Smithies is up for two awards. The first of which is Goalkeeper of the Year where he and Millwall's Jordan Archer are the only non-Premier League nominees joined on the five-man list by Courtois, Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur and Darren Randolph of West Ham United.

Smithies' second potential award is the Football League Player of the Year where Fulham are well-represented with Tom Cairney and Sone Aluko both nominees. New Aston Villa signing Scott Hogan was also nominated having been prolific at Brentford for the first half of the season. Barnet FC's John Akinde is the final nominee.

While Sone Aluko is up for that award, his sister Eni Aluko is one of three Chelsea players contending with each other for Women's Player of the Year. Aluko's teammates Karen Carney and Katie Champman will also be against an Arsenal duo of Danielle Carter and Jordan Nobbs.

Meanwhile, the Community Project of the Year award will go to one of Crystal Palace, Fulham or Leyton Orient. See the full list below for their projects, all three of which have helped a number of people immeasurably. The Outstanding Contribution to London Football has already been chosen, but will be revealed on March 2nd and the London Football Awards, sponsored by Toscafund. You can attend the ceremony by buying tickets here to support the Willow Foundation, providing special days for seriously ill young adults.

Premier League Player of the Year nominees

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Diego Costa (Chelsea)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Football League Player of the Year nominees

John Akinde (Barnet)

Sone Aluko (Fulham)

Tom Cairney (Fulham)

Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

Alex Smithies (QPR)

Young Player of the Year (under-23) nominees

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)

Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic)

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Women's Player of the Year nominees

Eni Aluko (Chelsea)

Karen Carney (Chelsea)

Danielle Carter (Arsenal)

Katie Chapman (Chelsea)

Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal)

Goalkeeper of the Year nominees

Jordan Archer (Millwall)

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

Alex Smithies (QPR)

Manager of the Year nominees

Neal Ardley (AFC Wimbledon)

Antonio Conte (Chelsea)

Neil Harris (Millwall)

Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

Community Project of the Year nominees

Crystal Palace - Powerchair Football

Fulham - Feltham Young Offenders Institute

Leyton Orient - DCD Football