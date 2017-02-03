Chelsea need to pay "great attention" ahead of Arsenal clash, states Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has stated that his side need to pay "great attention" to their title rivals ahead of their top-of-the-table-clash with London rivals, Arsenal.

Anything can happen

The Blues are riding high at the summit of the Premier League, with nine points separating them and closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur in second.

A slight blip occurred on Tuesday as they managed to play out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, they will face another tough test with Arsene Wenger's side coming to visit.

Conte insisted that his side need to stay alert for this clash and for the rest of the season.

"Anything can happen," Conte told chelseafc.com. "It's important to keep the antenna very high."

"If someone thinks that the league is finished I'm not so sure," he admitted. "I repeat: if someone thinks the league is finished, I’m not so sure."

"I want to have this right tension," the Italian stressed. "In the past I fought to win the title, and I know we must pay great attention."

"There are 15 games to play and there are a lot of great teams behind us," Conte added. "I like to repeat to my players: it’s more important to look at ourselves than to look at the others."

Important to remember

Chelsea fans will find it hard to forget the last meeting with the Gunners, with the resounding 3-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium back in September.

Though it was that defeat that kicked the Blues into their excellent unbeaten record, but Conte insisted that he and his player will not forget that defeat going into this clash.

"It's important to remember the defeat against Arsenal," he said. "It was a bad defeat, 3-0 after the first half."

"And in my mind it's present, it's always present this defeat," the coach stated. "I hope it's also in the mind of my players."

"A lot of things changed now for sure we are a team," Conte concluded. "We want to have a good game tomorrow."

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, February 4 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.