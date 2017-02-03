Bastian Schweinsteiger named in Manchester United's Europa League squad for knockout stages

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been added to Manchester United’s Europa League squad for the knockout stages.

Following the transfer window, United were able to make changes to their list, being able to add three players to their squad.

Schweinsteiger has seen a rejuvenation in his Manchester United career after spending time with the Under-21 team when Jose Mourinho first joined the side.

Joel Pereira has been added to the 'B' list despite sustaining an injury in the team’s 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last weekend.

Rejuvenated Schweinsteiger

After being frozen out of the first-team this past summer, it’s been quite a rejuvenation for the German to see the pitch with the senior team again - making appearances in several cup outings.

He made his first appearance in nearly a year with the senior team as a substitute in the 86th minute against West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

Schweinsteiger was handed another cup appearance, this time in the FA Cup, when he came on as a substitute once again in the team’s 4-0 win - Reading.

And he made his first start in over a year last weekend, scoring his first goal of the campaign and his second career Old Trafford goal as United swept past Wigan.

Rest of the squad

Despite being recalled from Grimsby, Dean Henderson was not named on the 'B' list which is reserved for players who were 21 and under. Kieran O’Hara is the only fully-fit 'B' list goalkeeper.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was taken off the list whilst he is still on loan at Wolves despite not having played in three months. Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah round out the 'B' list players.

Manchester United's full Europa League squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira*, Kieran O'Hara*

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah*, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe*

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

*indicates 'B' list player