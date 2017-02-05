Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Player ratings on a miserable afternoon for The Gunners

Arsene Wenger watched on from the stands as his Arsenal side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

The Frenchman was serving the third of his four match touchline ban and would have been disappointed in the manner his team capitulated after conceding the game's opener, following a decent start.

Arsenal are now without a league win at Stamford Bridge since 2012, a concerning statistic for all connected with the north-London club.

Goalkeeper and defence

Petr Cech - 4 - An untypically poor performance from the Czech shot-stopper against his former club. There is a case to be made that he could've done better on all three of the goals he conceded. The blame certainly falls at his feet for Chelsea's third goal, his wayward clearance fell straight to ex-Gunner Cesc Fabregas who scored a delightful dink.

Hector Bellerin - N/A - Bellerin was clattered by Marcos Alonso in an aerial duel which eventually lead to Chelsea's opener. The young full back went off after 17 minutes and was replaced by Gabriel.

Laurent Koscielny - 4 - A disappointing outing from one of Arsenal's most consistent players. He'd probably be the first to admit that he should've done better when defending against Eden Hazard for Chelsea's second.

Shkodran Mustafi - 5 - Did well to avoid a second yellow card after picking up a booking for a clumsy challenge on Hazard. Despite a few timely interceptions, it was an average game from a player Arsenal fans have come to expect more from.

Nacho Monreal - 6 - On a poor day for Arsenal's defence, Monreal worked relentlessly down the left hand side and later on bagged an assist, after crossing late on for Olivier Giroud, who nodded home Arsenal's consolation.

Midfield

Francis Coquelin - 3 - The man charged with the task of protecting Arsenal's defence quite simply did very little in that regard. As well as being brushed aside in the build up to Hazard's goal, Coquelin gave the ball away in vital areas and put his side under pressure. It's a three for Francis.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 - One of the few Arsenal players who could leave Stamford Bridge having done themselves justice. Oxlade-Chamberlain in central midfield is looking like an increasingly exciting proposition. The 23-year-old held his own in midfield against a tireless N'Golo Kante, an impressive feat for a player who isn't a natural in that position.

Mesut Özil - 4 - The World Cup winner hardly got out of second gear, he was unable to adequately affect the game on the left flank or through the centre. A substandard display from a player who divides opinion amongst football fans.

Attack

Alex Iwobi - 5 - Despite being neat and tidy in possession, Iwobi lacked a genuine threat. He was later moved centrally by Arsene Wenger but didn't fair any better. However, it's important to remember he is just 20 years of age and will grow from this experience.

Theo Walcott - 3 - Caught shamelessly ball-watching for Chelsea's first goal of the afternoon. Walcott struggled to have an impact going forward and was largely on the periphery of the game. As Arsenal's longest serving player, he doesn't come to the fore often enough for his team.

Alexis Sánchez - 4 - Arguably the biggest disappointment of the afternoon was Alexis Sánchez's tepid, uninspiring display. So often Arsenal's saviour this season, Alexis had a game to forget. With his current contract situation a major talking point, the Arsenal faithful will hope this performance wasn't indicative of a player who has had his head turned.

Substitutes

Gabriel - 4 - It's always a difficult ask to come on and perform well in an unnatural position so early in a game. After endearing himself to Arsenal supporters with encouraging performances, Gabriel's last two games have been extremely underwhelming.

Danny Welbeck - 6 - As usual entered the pitch full of endeavour and helped create a few openings for his teammates. Questions will be asked as to why he wasn't selected from the start.

Olivier Giroud - 6 - Came on and nodded home Arsenal's consolation. So often this season Giroud has been the difference from the bench, however, even he wasn't the answer on a day where Arsenal's title hopes all but ended.