Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City: Swans’ Player Ratings in tough loss

Swansea City lost 2-1 to Manchester City this afternoon, but how did the players look in their revival under Paul Clement?

Gabriel Jesus put Manchester City ahead on the 11th minute after David Silva’s cross ended up at the Brazilian’s feet a few yards from goal.

Swansea were much more positive in the second half, and played themselves back into the game, before Gylfi Sigurdsson found himself a yard of space before curling an effort past Willy Caballero.

Jesus then scored a late winner for Manchester City, after some pressure he got on the end of a cross, his header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski but he then scored the rebound.

The result sees Swansea stay above the relegation zone , while Manchester City go third

Defence under a lot of pressure

Lukasz Fabianski – 6 - There wasn’t a lot he could do about the opening goal, the goalkeeper then made a fantastic save from Yaya Toure’s free kick after 20 minutes. After 38 minutes, he had made more passes (20) than any other Swansea player, which is a great indicator of how the first half went.

Kyle Naughton – 3 - The opening goal came down his side, he didn’t stay with Jesus for his second goal, and struggled with Leroy Sane all afternoon. If Angel Rangel wasn’t injured it’s hard to imagine that Kyle Naughton would keep his role as a starter.

Federico Fernandez – 5 - Really should have done better for the opening goal, as Silva was able to dance around him before crossing for Jesus’ goal. There was a good few days when Swansea not upgrading on Federico Fernandez in January was fine, but that’s over. It’s back to reality.

Alfie Mawson – 8 - Almost gave a penalty away after seven minutes, but recovered well. It was another tough test for Alfie Mawson this afternoon and one he will definitely learn from. In the second half he looked very composed on the ball, and generally a defender who looked comfortable at this level.

Martin Olsson – 6 - Again a very tough afternoon for Martin Olsson. He was however Swansea’s main attacking spark down the left, but struggled defensively.

Midfield very deep

Leroy Fer – 5 - Leroy Fer was tracking Jesus for the opening goal, but everyone should be well aware of his defensive frailties by now. Like most Swansea players, he improved in the second half but he still seems a weird fit in this Swansea side as he doesn’t have the technical skills he needs, but his physical skills do make up for that.

Jack Cork – 6 - Did quite a good job in the middle of the park, especially knowing when to press and when to sit. Jack Cork could have gotten on the ball more in possession though.

Tom Carroll – 6 - Miscued a few passes this afternoon that helped the opposition break. Combined well in the second half but wasn’t able to replicate the impressive start to his second spell in Swansea. He did look a lot better in the second 45 minutes once he moved to the left hand side when Swansea had possession.

Forwards isolated

Wayne Routledge – 4 - It was yet another game on Wayne Routledge island. He is a black hole on offense, but provides balance to the lineup. It’s not difficult to imagine one of Luciano Narsingh or Jordan Ayew starting in his place soon. Narsingh has even made more assists this season than Routledge has.

Fernando Llorente – 5 - It’s tough to rate Fernando Llorente’s performance, when he was so isolated all afternoon. He spent most of the game inside his own half, so it’s tough to make an impact.

Gylfi Sigurdsson – 8 - He scored the goal to almost earn Swansea a point at the Etihad. It was a wonderfully taken goal, slotting from 20 yards after earning himself a yard of space. They couldn’t hold on but it was another important goal in crunch time. It’s moments like this why he will go down as a Swansea legend.

Substitutes

Luciano Narsingh – 7 - Brought on for Routledge after 65 minutes, and provided a much needed quick threat up front. He is a big improvement on Routledge, and was actually able to get behind Gael Clichy on a few occasions. He also made his second assist in as many matches.

Nathan Dyer – 6 - Subbed on for Tom Carroll with 15 minutes to play as Swansea changed to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 shape.

Borja Baston – 5 - A late change for Llorente as Swansea needed more energy to hold onto a point. He didn’t hold the ball up well, but it must be difficult to make an impact when you only play 10 minutes a time.