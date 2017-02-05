Slaven Bilic hails "fantastic" performance after crucial Southampton comeback

West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic hailed his side's "fantastic" performance with their 3-1 comeback victory over Southampton.

Executed the plan

The Hammers were in desperate need of a comeback after the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City midweek, and looked to be heading the same way with Manolo Gabbiadini's early opener.

However his side managed to pull it around with goals from Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble secured the win, and the Croatian coach praised his side's efforts.

“It was fantastic,” Bilic told whufc.com. “We had a plan and the guys executed it brilliantly, basically."

"They scored a great goal through Gabbiadini," the coach admitted. "Which looked brilliant from the other end of the pitch."

“But we didn’t give up," he stressed. "We continued to play and they let us play a little bit."

"To equalise very quickly obviously helped us," the 48-year-old stated. "And picked us up and basically it was a great team performance."

“It’s not only three points but it was a really great performance and I’m so proud of the boys," Bilic added. "As I said, it was just a fantastic team performance.”

Little bit sweeter

It proved to be a massive three points for the Hammers, pushing them up into ninth and can close the space down on closest rivals West Brom when they visit London Stadium on Saturday.

To make their visit even sweeter it was there first victory at the St Mary's Stadium, and reiterated the importance of the victory.

“It makes it a little bit better!” the manager smiled. “It was a good away trip."

"They have played some good football this season and started the game one point below us," he stated. "So it was one of those for both of us that was a six-pointer."

“It’s extremely important at this stage of the season," the coach stressed. "Because all the crazy results have started to happen."

"We have to approach every game like it is our last game," Bilic concluded. "With a little bit of luck, we can continue to play like this or even better and we will be OK.”

West Ham United will take on West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 11 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.