Watford 2-1 Burnley: Hornets' player ratings as Clarets are downed at Vicarage Road

Watford secured a second consecutive win in the Premier League with a deserved 2-1 victory over Burnley at Vicarage Road. The visitors were reduced to ten men after just 6 minutes, following Jeff Hendricks dangerous challenge on Jose Holebas.

Goals from Troy Deeney and M’Baye Niang were enough for the hornets to climb to 10th, leapfrogging the clarets in the process.

'Keeper and defence

Heurelho Gomes – 7/10: Another good performance from Watford’s number one. Wasn’t troubled very often but made a very good save down to his left from a Michael Keane header.

Craig Cathcart – 6.5: Solid performance from the makeshift right back. Not playing on his natural position but continues to be an important player for Walter Mazzari. Got forward well for a defensive minded player.

Younes Kaboul – 7.5: Yet another good performance from the man who is beginning to win Watford fans over after a slow start to his hornets career. Was solid on the rare occasion he was tested and continues to improve.

Sebastian Prödl – 6: An okay performance from the big Austrian, not quite up to his usually very high standard. A tad unfortunate when giving away the penalty as there wasn’t much he could do to avoid the shot. Did misplace a few passes but remained composed as ever.

Jose Holebas – 7.5: Provided yet another assist with a delicious cross for Niang and looked a threat whenever he got in behind the visitor’s backline. Did pick up his almost customary booking having just come back from a suspension.

Midfield

Tom Cleverley – 8: What a player he looks since joining Mazzari’s ranks. The hornets are unbeaten since his arrival and he controlled the game. Totally dominated the midfield and although Watford took their foot of the gas second half, he never looked in any trouble.

Valon Behrami – 7.5: The epitome of hard work. Runs his socks off every week and breaks up play impeccably. Due to the numbers advantage. Watford were relatively untested until late on but still a good performance.

Etienne Capoue – 7: Decent showing from Watford’s MOTM during the win at Arsenal in midweek. Fired a shot a fair way wide of Heaton’s post and was busy as always in the middle of the park.

Forwards

Mauro Zarate - 7: Encouraging debut for the Argentine. Looked lively coming in from the wings and fired a shot inches wide of Tom Heaton’s post in the first half. Was always looking for the ball and keen to be direct, just what Mazzari has needed.

M’Baye Niang – 8.5: Full home debut for the Milan loanee and he was superb. Provided a wonderful assist for Denney’s opener and then added the second goal himself with an exceptional header from Holebas delightful ball in. Replaced by Isaac Success late on to cries of ‘Sign him Up’ from the Rookery.

Troy Deeney – 7.5: Another goal for the skipper who has now scored in each of his last three games. As usual provided hard work and a work rate that is rare for a frontman. Had a goal ruled out for handball in stoppage time which would have given the score line a more realistic look.

Substitutes:

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 6.5: Replaced Behrami with 25 minutes to go. A little unlucky not to start given his recent good performances but Mazzari now has a real selection headache in midfield.

Isaac Success – NA: Not on long enough to gain a rating.

Daryl Janmaat – NA: Not on long enough to gain a rating.