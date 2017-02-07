Burnley new boy Robbie Brady impressed with teammates' fight

Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady says he is ‘delighted’ to be a part of the Clarets’ tight-knit group, and was impressed with the character of the side in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

The club record buy from Norwich City came on as a second-half substitute and showed flashes of the quality that encouraged Sean Dyche to part with the reported £13m it took to land Brady on transfer deadline day last month.

And now the Republic of Ireland international is looking to kick on, starting with the visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea to Turf Moor on Sunday.

Brady recognised that ‘the lads showed great spirit and determination; it’s difficult when you go down to 10 men… but I thought the lads did excellent,’ and despite trailing 2-0 at half-time, Brady also noted the team ‘pulled together, and put on a good performance' in the second half.

The Manchester United academy graduate commended ‘the character the lads have,’ and, despite that close loss at Vicarage Road, Brady insists being able ‘to play my part was good – although it wasn’t the result we wanted – and I will pick up from this.’

'The lads' home form has been tremendous'

All focus now turns to next Sunday’s Turf Moor showdown between the Clarets and league leaders Chelsea, who have won all but five of their 24 games this season.

Antonio Conte’s side blew away Burnley at Stamford Bridge in August, and now head into the reverse fixture with the Premier League seemingly theirs to lose.

Yet Dyche’s men have made their home ground a fortress this campaign, and have won their last seven consecutive home games – the latest of which, a 1-0 victory over Leicester City, Brady was there to witness, and he is looking to use that to maintain Burnley’s solid campaign thus far.

The 25-year-old mused that ‘it wasn’t to be on Saturday, but we will push on and go again next week,’ before adding ‘the lads’ home form has been tremendous: it was another great win against Leicester, which I got to witness, and it was brilliant.’

Brady then called upon his teammates to ‘hopefully build on that, and push ourselves up the table.’