Opinion: Do Liverpool still have a goalkeeping problem?

Players often take time to settle in to their new surroundings when they change clubs, but three years on from Simon Mignolet’s arrival at Liverpool, we’re still waiting.

Mignolet has made a string of high-profile errors since joining from Sunderland, most recently of which came at the KCOM Stadium, with Jürgen Klopp’s side sinking to another crushing defeat in the Premier League.

Flapping in the box from a corner, the Belgian’s inability to catch the ball under pressure from Abel Hernandez allowed Alfred N’Diaye to prod home from close range.

The mistake came a matter of days after Mignolet was highly criticised for being caught in no man’s land from David Luiz’s free-kick.

These were just two of the latest in a long line of high-profile errors made by the goalkeeper since he joined in 2013. Even Klopp, who has been quick to defend the 28-year-old, admitted that he should have done better for the opener, reflecting: “For sure, he was not alone around the goal, but he had it nearly in his hands, so he cannot ignore this.”

“Simon Mignolet showed again today why Liverpool need to sign a goalkeeper” – Jamie Carragher

Liverpool began the season with Mignolet in between the sticks before Klopp introduced new signing Loris Karius after he recovered from an untimely hand injury in October.

However, Karius himself hardly covered himself in glory, gifting Bournemouth an injury time winner in December and fumbling a free-kick against West Ham.

Despite Mignolet impressing initially after being reinstated to the side, his inconsistencies in goal since have caused questions to be raised once more about the number one spot at Anfield.

A serious weakness for Liverpool

For all their attacking flair and brilliance, Liverpool have been found wanting at the back on a number of occasions this season, most notably in their recent 2-0 defeat against Hull City.

Almost every player failed to pick up their opponents as Hull went ahead from a corner in the first-half, and Klopp's continuous changes in the goalkeeping department highlight the lack of faith he has in both Mignolet and Karius.

Liverpool are clearly lacking an authoritative presence in goal and it’s having an adverse effect on the defence, with the uncertainty over the number one spot reverberating throughout the back line.

When you look at the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City, they all have quality keepers at their disposal. David De Gea has been the difference for United in a vast number of games in recent seasons, keeping his side in games and earning them vital points.

“He is not decisive enough. Liverpool will do nothing, try to win trophies and get Champions League places in the coming years with the goalkeepers they have" – Jamie Carragher

However, Liverpool have no such fortune, with Mignolet proving to be more damaging to the squad than beneficial.

Yes, he made a key penalty save against Chelsea that saved a point for Klopp's side, but it was his inital blunder that allowed Chelsea to get their noses in front. If Liverpool want to be challenging at the business end of the Premier League, they need to address the goalkeeping issue in the summer, once and for all.

Stick or twist?

With Mignolet looking out of form, Klopp has a decision to make - stick with the Belgian or change his goalkeeper for the third time since the start of the season.

Karius has impressed in the cup competitions, especially in the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton where he ensured the deficit going into the second leg was only one goal.

Another crucial save in the tie at Anfield typifies how far he has progressed since a shaky start to the campaign. Karius, unlike Mignolet, is only in his first season at the club and while he has struggled to consistently show the quality that got him a move to Anfield, there is plenty of time for him to come good.

Klopp needs to show full faith in one of his goalkeepers, with continuous changes at the back doing little to ease the uncertainty in defence.

Karius was signed in the summer to become the club’s number one and if Liverpool want to progress while keeping an eye on the future, it makes sense for the young goalkeeper to get the nod ahead of Mignolet – who has failed to prove himself over three years.