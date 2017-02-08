Follis returns to the Midlands

With their fourth signing of the year, Birmingham City have brought in talented attacker, Emma Follis from Reading.

Strong foundations

Following the signings of Sarah Mayling, Ellen White and Paige Williams, new manager, Marc Skinner has once again strengthened his side by bringing in Emma Follis, presumably to replace what was lost when Melissa Lawley left for Manchester City.

Starting out life with Aston Villa’s under-10s, Follis spent the next 14 years working her way through the age groups as she graduated from the Centre of Excellence to the first team. After impressing in her maiden season in WSL, Follis was quickly snapped up by Reading where she had an instant impact in her first season in blue and white hoops, netting 13 times in 20 appearances.

Adding attacking flair

With everyone in WSL fully aware of how strong a defensive base Birmingham have, Skinner looks to be the man to finally draw the goals out of the young side and with a player like Follis in the starting XI it’s easier to see the Blues getting more purchase in attack.

A bright spark at Reading during her time there, Follis continued to shine after the team earned promotion from WSL 2 to WSL 1, always a willing runner for the Royals as they found their feet in the top flight, the wily 25-year-old always offering something on the counter.

Joining an established team like Birmingham should continue to draw the best out of the England youth international, the move a clear step up. If Skinner can foster a strong partnership between his new recruits whilst getting them to gel with the current squad there’s no reason the Blues can’t turn their draws (six in the league last year) into wins and make real moves to displace the top three.

Follis joins Birmingham on an eighteen month contract that will last through the Spring Series as well as the 2017-18 season.