Ward heads for Huish Park

Snapped up by Yeovil Town after she was let go by Reading, Welsh record holder, Helen Ward is set to add experience and another dimension to the attack at Huish Park.

Experienced

At 30, Ward remains one of the most experienced players in WSL, having stayed close to home after spells with Watford, Arsenal, Chelsea and most recently Reading. A smart attacker who doesn’t mind goal-hanging, Ward has guaranteed goals wherever she’s played, notably for Wales where she remains the all-time record holder for the most goals scored, 41 (13 more than Ian Rush).

Well decorated in England, Ward boasts a healthy trophy cabinet having two league winners medals from her time with Arsenal, as well as a FA Cup winners medal also from her Arsenal days.

Togetherness

After being let go by Reading at the end of the 2016 season, the Lady Glovers were keen to snap the striker up and manager Jamie Sherwood is delighted to have the experienced player on board for the Spring Series. Referring to the former-Royal as “an exceptional forward” who will offer huge experience to his team as Yeovil embarks on its’ maiden voyage in WSL 1, glad that the international will be able to add to his team “both on and off the field”. Glad to have Ward on board for her “appetite, attitude and determination”, Sherwood is looking forward not just to what Ward will bring but how having her signed up will improve competition for starting spots.

The “togetherness” in the squad was a big factor for Ward as she made the southern switch after the team impressed with how they went about winning the WSL 2 title in 2016, promotion from WSL 2 to WSL 1 something Ward has recent memories of herself. Hoping to “add a bit of know-how” to the team, the striker is sure to call upon her experience to help the team find firm footing in their WSL 1 debut season. Saying her main aim is “to contribute with goals and assists,” and hoping to get off to a strong start when the Spring Series starts up at the end of April.