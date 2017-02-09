Gillingham vs Port Vale Preview: Two teams continue search for first 2017 win

Port Vale travel to Kent this weekend as Michael Brown's team look for their first victory since December, a slump which has seem them drop into a relegation scrap. Meanwhile, Gillingham's form isn't much better. Despite drawing their last three outings, of which two were on the road against Sheffield United and Bradford City, they have yet to gain a win since the14th December.

The Gills come into the match having earned themselves a hard-fought 2-2 score line in Yorkshire to the Bantams - Ady Pennock's men led before Bradford equalised almost immediately afterwards, and the hosts took the advantage before Josh Wright made it level in the second-half.

Meanwhile, Port Vale were demolished at home to Peterborough United last Saturday when two injury-time goals from the Posh forced Brown's team to fall to a 3-0 defeat.

​Team News

​For Gillingham, they are very much returning to a fully fit squad, bar the long-term absence of midfielder Aaron Morris. The deadline day arrivals of Joe Quigley and Harry Cornick are continuing their progress for match fitness, whilst Lee Martin and Bradley Garmston both played a major part in their midweek friendly against a Belgium second division team. Defender Deji Oshilaja was forced off at Bradford City with an injury but later found out it was only a cramp so should be fit enough for this weekend's game.

There isn't much on the team news front for Port Vale, with forward Sam Foley set to make his second appearance for the visitors since returning from an ankle injury which has kept the 30 year-old out of action since October, and his team have won just two victories during that period.

​Recent Meetings

​​The most recent encounter between these two sides was earlier this season when Gillingham made the trip north to Vale Park. The Gills' skipper Josh Wright scored the open the score for then-manager Justin Edinburgh but Remi Streete and Alex Jones secured all three points in the last 15 minutes of the match. Port Vale last visited Priestfield in April 2016 when they gained a win with a 2-0 victory.

Overall, the head-to-head record between the two teams is relatively close. Gillingham have 16 wins over Saturday's opponents, meanwhile the visitors have picked up 18 victories and there has been 17 draws.