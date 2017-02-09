Liverpool to make Adam Lallana one of the club's highest earners with new long-term contract

Adam Lallana is close to signing a new four-year deal with Liverpool that will improve his terms to a reported £150,000-a-week.

The England international will become one of the club's highest earners by signing fresh terms which will commit his future to the club until 2021 in reward for his much-improved form recently.

Talks between Liverpool's officials and the player's representatives are thought to be an advanced stage, with the Reds having also recently tied Philippe Coutinho and Joe Gomez to new contracts.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Reds' best performers this season. Despite being dropped deeper into central midfield, Lallana has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

Lallana to spend peak years on Merseyside

Lallana's output has improved hugely under Jürgen Klopp, under whom the player justified the £25 million price tag that accompanied his move from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

As an attacking midfielder, Lallana initially struggled under former manager Brendan Rodgers but has flourished under Klopp - particularly in his new position this season.

He has even carried his form on to the international stage, being named England's Player of the Year for 2016 after a vote by members of the England Supporters club following three goals in 10 games.

And though Lallana's influence has waned somewhat during Liverpool's recent poor run of form, particularly since a stellar individual performance in the Reds' New Year's Eve win over Manchester City, Klopp still sees him as a key player going forward.

Lallana's new deal will keep him on Anfield until the age of 32, meaning he will give his peak years to Liverpool, and Klopp will hope the No.20 can maintain the impact he has had this term over the next few years.

In addition to his improved return in front of goal, Lallana's energy and tempo in midfield has been the foundation in the team's best displays this season, while his leadership qualities on the pitch are also increasingly evident.

Liverpool are also seeking to tie a number of players down to new contracts, with centre-back Dejan Lovren the most likely to be next to put pen-to-paper. Talks with Emre Can are believed to have stalled over the German's wage demands.