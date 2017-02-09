Liverpool hopeful Lallana and Lovren will be available for Tottenham clash after training absence

Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren were both absent from first-team training on Thursday as Liverpool continued their preparations for Saturday's visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds host second-placed Spurs in a huge clash for their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, but they are hopeful the duo will still be available to feature at Anfield.

Reds hoping duo can take part in Friday's session

Centre-back Lovren was absent from last weekend's miserable league defeat at Hull City with a swollen knee, with Lucas Leiva required to step in with Ragnar Klavan out through illness.

Lovren is yet to return to full training from the issue but the club's medical staff hope he can return, per the Liverpool Echo.

Fellow defender Klavan has trained individually this week following his bout of illness, but will be considered to take Lovren's place should the Croatian fail to recover in time to feature.

Lucas or Joe Gomez, who appeared rusty in the Reds' Under-23s' win over Spurs at Anfield on Sunday, are also other options available to Jürgen Klopp when they face Mauricio Pochettino's outfit.

Liverpool are also optimistic that Lallana can return himself on Friday, after being left out as a precaution due to a tight muscle.

He has received treatment and the club will consider his fitness before deciding whether he can train with his teammates at Melwood.

Klopp facing tactical tinkering if Lallana is ruled out

If the midfielder, who is expected to sign a new long-term contract worth around £150,000-a-week with the club in the near future, were to miss out against Spurs then Klopp would have to reshuffle his options.

The most likely option could see one of Daniel Sturridge or Divock Origi, both well out of form in recent weeks, handed a start with Philippe Coutinho dropping into Lallana's deeper central midfield role.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could then flank the sole striker, keeping Klopp's 4-3-3 shape, with captain Jordan Henderson to be joined by one of Emre Can or Georginio Wijnaldum.

Alternatively, Wijnaldum could replace Lallana with Coutinho, Mane and Firmino making up a familiar front three.

Sturridge hasn't started since January 2, when he scored in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, while only six of Origi's 21 league appearances this season have been starts.

Liverpool can ill-afford another slip-up this season and especially to Tottenham, who already boast a four-point advantage over them coming into this encounter.

After recent results, Liverpool are only a point above sixth-placed Manchester United and six ahead of seventh-placed Everton - with victory for their arch-rivals United at home to Watford at 3pm on Saturday enough to at least temporarily move into fifth.