Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera thanks Jose Mourinho for advice on new defensive role

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has thanked manager Jose Mourinho for providing advice and time in his new role in his Red Devils' side.

Mourinho great for me, says Herrera

Herrera has become a firm fan's favourite since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao back in the summer of 2014, but he proved frustratingly inconsistent under manager Louis Van Gaal.

However he has come on leaps and bounds since the arrival of Mourinho, with the coach deciding to play the Spaniard in a deeper defensive midfielder role.

The 27-year-old has took this new role in his stride, and has praised the manager for his effect on him and the rest of the side.

“I think all of you have seen that since the beginning of the season after a few games my role changes,” Herrera told The Telegraph. “The manager has helped me a lot to get the knowledge about that role."

“I am so happy to be a bit more of a defensive player than last season," he said. "I can share my energy with the team in that position."

"He has been great for me," the Spaniard admitted. "But not just for me, the team as well."

United still fighting on three fronts

Herrera was a crucial component in Sunday's routine 3-0 victory over champions Leicester City which has seen United climb up the table to just two points outside the top-four.

United are still going strong in both the Europa League and the FA Cup, though Herrera insists that finishing in the top four and securing Champions League football is their main priority.

“Of course, the Premier League, for everyone is the most important,” he said. “And the one the people likes the most. But we’re still alive in three competitions."

“We have three competitions to play for," the 27-year-old stressed. "In the Premier League we have to finish in the top four."

Herrera added: "We will not be 100% happy if we are fourth because we want to finish as high as possible. But minimum, we have to be in the top four and fight for the rest of the titles.”

Manchester United will take on Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 11 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.