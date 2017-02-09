Watford winger Nordin Amrabat returns to training

Watford midfielder Nordin Amrabat has returned to training this week after an ankle injury.

The Dutch-born Moroccan international suffered ligament damage in the 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham last month.

The injury has kept the winger out of action since, ruling him out of the chance to represent his country at the African Cup of Nations.

But he is now back and will hope to press on in his search for full sharpness ahead of a return to the first-team.

Amrabat in line for return in near future

This weekend’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United will come too soon for Amrabat to start.

Head coach Walter Mazzarri will however be hopeful that he is fit enough for a place on the bench as the Hornets look to stretch their winning streak to three Premier League games.

Amrabat is expected to be able to return to the starting line-up at home to West Ham on February 25th.

Hornets' injury crisis clearing up

Mazzarri will also be encouraged that other members of his first-team squad will soon be swapping the treatment room for the training ground.

Defender Christian Kabasele has returned to training after a muscle injury and may be in the squad for this weekend's trip to United. Juan Camilo Zuniga is also back in training after a spell recuperating in his native Colombia.

Romanian international goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is working his way back from an ankle injury that he picked up in the disappointing FA Cup fourth-round defeat to League One play-off hopefuls Milwall a fortnight ago.

Mazzarri confirmed after the 2-1 win over Burnley at Vicarage Road on Saturday however that the towering keeper is still a number of weeks away from returning to the squad.

With injured players slowly but surely making a return to the squad and confidence building from back-to-back wins against Arsenal and Burnley, Mazzarri and his players will be relishing the task of going up against Jose Mourinho’s men at Old Trafford on Saturday (3pm kick-off).