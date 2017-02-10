Eddie Howe talks up Jack Wilshere's future

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has made his intentions clear about signing Arsenal loanee on a permanent basis next summer, as the Englishman nears the end of his loan deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Wilshere has become a vital cog in the wheel for the Cherries since arriving from the Emirates on deadline day last summer and had grabbed an assist recently during Bournemouth 6-3 loss at Goodison to Ronald Koeman’s Everton.

No contact made yet

Howe was quite open about the England’s international’s future when he met with the press ahead of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash against Pep Guardiola’s resurgent Manchester City on Monday evening.

Howe confirmed that no contact has been made about a possible permanent move for Wilshere, but told that he and the club would love to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis. He said: “We would love that to happen. I can’t rate Jack any higher as a person or a footballer, and how he’s come into the team and what he has delivered for us. But there has been no discussion with Arsenal.”

Howe admitted that Wilshere sees Bournemouth "as his home at the moment" and there have been "no problems" with him, when it comes to feeling at home near the South Coast of England. Howe also told that it is "his right to review his options at the end of the season."

Bournemouth have, according to their manager, improved many aspects of their play this season because of Wilshere’s presence and the Englishman has "fitted into the team very well."

An impressive performance needed

After having failed to win a single game in 2017 thus far, another impressive showing is what the Cherries would demand from Wilshere on Monday.

The reverse fixture at the Etihad had seen the Citizens run out 4-0 victors in a game that saw Wilshere make his debut in Bournemouth colors. Howe’s men though, would be draw inspiration from their impressive 3-3 draw at home to Arsenal in January.