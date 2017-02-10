Chelsea boss Antonio Conte highlights Manchester United as league title contenders

Chelsea FC manager Antonio Conte has insisted that there are still five teams fighting for the title, including Manchester United, ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley.

Anyone's title

The Blues have been cruising at the top of the table for some time, a lead they increased briefly last Saturday with their 3-1 victory over close rivals Arsenal.

Nine points currently separate Chelsea and their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur going into the weekend's matches, however Conte believes that anyone can win the title, even United although they currently sit 14 points behind.

"Honestly - there are six teams that are very strong that can fight to win the title," Conte told Sky Sports. "Also Manchester United have a great squad."

"We have [a lead of] nine points," the coach stated. "But if we think we are very close to winning the title that's a great mistake."

"We have 14 games left," Conte added. "With five teams including Chelsea that can win the title."

Showing his value

One of the main reasons for their excellent run of form has been their defence, which has been surprisingly well by the returning David Luiz.

There were questions about the Brazilian after his summer return from Paris Saint-Germain, but Conte has insisted that he has shown his value over the season.

"He is showing his real value," He said. "I'm pleased with his performances."

"It's important for him for Chelsea and for me," the Italian stressed. "I like to repeat (to) all my players - you need a lot of time to be something important and you can have only one minute to disrupt all this."

"It's important to continue this way with great concentration," he admitted. "With great focus in every game.

"When you are a central defender," the 47-year-old reiterated. "you play in the middle you must pay great attention."

"Because you have to play football with great intelligence," Conte concluded. "To understand the moment to be aggressive and to cover the others."

Chelsea FC will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, February 12 with kick-off at 1:30pm GMT.