Middlesbrough vs Everton Preview: Blues travel to the Riverside looking to extend unbeaten run

Ronald Koeman takes his Everton side to the North East to face Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough team, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

The Blues have not lost since their away trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day, picking up five wins and two draws. Koeman’s side have pulled within seven points of the top four and have plenty of momentum.

The last time these two sides met was in early into Koeman’s reign as Everton boss. The Blues found themselves 1-0 down in controversial fashion following Alvaro Negredo’s goal where he appeared to foul Maarten Stekelenburg.

Koeman’s side rallied to score three in quick succession before half-time and ran out the eventual winners.

Despite being winless in their last seven games, Middlesbrough still have the potential to mix it up with plenty of the top sides in the Premier League. They have a solid midfield core and an attacking threat that can trouble anybody on their day.

There are questions surrounding their defensive ability and being able to turn close games into wins but they sit outside of the drop zone. For now.

In focus: Everton’s recent form

Everton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games and will have to be firing on all cylinders to keep that run going away at The Riverside.

Koeman is starting to implement his style on the team and has part of a squad that he wants, not just one he inherited. Further improvements will have to wait until the summer but for now, he’s got a solid core and he’s coaching his way through the negatives.

His side's recent run of form can be narrowed down to two things, the improving defence and the upturn in form of Ross Barkley.

Despite conceding three against AFC Bournemouth, the Blues have become better defensively than they have been for a number of seasons. As it stands, they have only conceded 27 goals, which is tied for fourth best in the Premier League.

For that, the credit has to go to Koeman and his ability to implement a 3-4-3 system. Despite moving away from it against The Cherries, defenders know their role on the pitch and what they have to do to cover up the weaknesses of their counterparts.

Ramiro Funes Mori is able to compensate for Ashley Williams’ lack of speed with his own and similarly, Williams is able to cover up Mori’s weakness of playing the ball from the back line.

Koeman’s tough love towards Ross Barkley has seen his all-around game improve exponentially. Barkley’s attacking prowess isn’t and has never been in doubt, it’s what he can do elsewhere as a midfielder that has.

In the win over Bournemouth, Barkley began tracking opposition runners and pressing defenders like he has never before.

His confidence is back and the 23-year-old is playing with a swagger not seen in three years. He’s still growing as a player and still has a ways to go, but Koeman looks like the man that is finally able to bring the best out of Barkley.

A look at Middlesbrough

Boro currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, two points about the drop zone. Aitor Karanka’s side travelled to Spain for a warm weather training camp during the week and should benefit the extra work on Saturday.

Cristhian Stuani is their danger man. He’s smooth on the ball and can pick a pass. Not to mention his ability to be in the right place at the right time to put the ball in the back of the net.

Adam Forshaw will also be a key player to watch. The former Everton youth product has carved out a role for Boro since joining them in 2015. The 26-year-old has an eye for a pass and isn’t afraid to throw himself into a tackle.

Probable teams and injury report

Mo Besic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain Everton’s only injury concerns. Besic is due to return to first-team training within a week while Calvert-Lewin remains out until at least the beginning of March.

Middlesbrough will be without Antonio Barragan through injury while George Friend is a major doubt. Gaston Ramirez will face a late fitness test following his knee injury.

Victor Valdes is free to play after avoiding retrospective action for his clash with Dele Alli in last week’s loss away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton: Robles, Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman, Gueye, (C) Barry, Schneiderlin, Barkley, Lookman and Lukaku.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Fabio, Gibson (C), Espinosa, Chambers, De Roon, Forshaw, Clayton, Stuani, Traore and Negredo.

Match Day stats:

1. Middlesbrough are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with 19 goals, including just 11 at home.

2. Everton have scored in 13 of their last 15 meetings with Middlesbrough.

3. Everton have won 8 of their last 9 games in all competitions against Middlesbrough.