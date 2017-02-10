Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp unsure whether Lallana and Lovren will be fit for Spurs

Jürgen Klopp remains uncertain as to whether Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren will be available for Liverpool's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The pair missed training on Thursday with a tight muscle and a swollen knee, though the club were thought to be hopeful they would take part in the session alongside their teammates at Melwood on Friday.

But Klopp, in his pre-match press conference, could give no certain indication about whether Lallana and Lovren would be in contention to feature in the huge Premier League encounter with Spurs at Anfield.

Reds boss hopeful Lallana can train and make the squad for Spurs

"It's not 100 per-cent sure if Dejan Lovren can train today," said Klopp on Friday afternoon, revealing that the centre-back still has "problems."

He added that they "still have hope" that the Croatian could train and said that they would "see" later in the day, while explaining that Lallana "was out for two days with a little problem with the Achilles."

On the midfielder, the German continued: "We have to see. He's willing and we want, for sure, to try that he can train today and then he is available for tomorrow because it was only two days [that he was absent]."

Klopp also revealed that Ragnar Klavan, who like Lovren missed last weekend's defeat to Hull City, has suffered "a real bacterial infection" and had "six days in bed" which has caused him to lose "a little bit of weight."

But he declared that the defender was "running the day before yesterday [Wednesday]" and then "felt much better" the following day.

Klopp said: "He's involved in training but we have to see what we can do with him."

Liverpool have few other injury problems, Klopp insisting that there was "nothing else" to speak of with Danny Ings and Adam Bogdan (both ACL), Ovie Ejaria (ankle) and Marko Grujic (hamstring) those sidelined.

'Nothing to say' on whether Mignolet or Karius will start

Elsewhere, the Reds boss has a decision to make as to who he selects in goal after Simon Mignolet's high-profile error led to Hull's first goal.

But he gave nothing away as to who he will choose between Mignolet and his rival Loris Karius, insisting: "I have decided nothing in this case. We have not had 100 fantastic games in a row, so that involves different players, myself and everything. It's not that we've made a decision like this in this moment."

Klopp added that there is "nothing to say" about which of his two goalkeepers will start against Spurs, insisting to journalists that it is "not right" if "anyone can have this information" after recent reports suggested Mignolet would be dropped and subsequently sold in the summer.