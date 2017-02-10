Mark Noble describes "great mood" in West Ham camp ahead of West Brom clash

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble stated that their is a "great mood" in the Hammers camp ahead of Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Good team spirit

It has been a poor season for the Hammers, but Slaven Bilic's side seem to be back on the rise with six wins in their last nine league matches.

They produced a excellent performance last week with the 3-1 win over Southampton, but will face a tough test when the Baggies visit Stratford.

Noble admitted that the Hammers currently have a great team spirit, and are beginning to turn things around for the better.

"We’ve had a really good week on the training pitch," Noble told whufc.com. "We’ve got a great mood in the camp."

"To go away to Southampton who are a really good team," he stated. "And to play like we did and get the result that we did last weekend was brilliant."

"We’ve won six out of last nine now and I’ve always said it," the midfielder stressed. "Even at the beginning of the season when we were getting some stick – that our team spirit is great."

"This changing room is really good," the 29-year-old stressed. "We believe in the manager, we’re solid in this changing room and it’s a good place to be."

"We’ve turned things around in a way that everyone who knows West Ham knows how," Noble added. "Winning games by working hard."

'Best goal I have scored' - Carroll

Their rise in performance has coincided with the form of striker Andy Carroll, who has managed four goals in as many matches.

One of those goals was his excellent overhead kick in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and has been awarded for his efforts with the January goal of the month award.

He beat off competition from the likes of Oliver Giroud, and Carroll shared his delight at securing the gong.

“I’m delighted to have won the Goal of the Month competition," Carroll said. "Especially given how good some of the other goals were."

“As soon as I hit it I knew it was in," the striker stated. "I got a good connection and knew it would hit the back of the net."

"It’s definitely the best goal I’ve ever scored," he admitted. "One I’m very proud of."

“I enjoy every goal I score but that one was certainly a little bit more special," Carroll concluded. "I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of watching that one back."

West Ham United will take on West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium with kick-off at 3pm GMT.