Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton: Boro play out thrilling no-score draw against underwhelming Everton

Middlesbrough earned a much needed point on Saturday, but will feel it could have been more as they dominated the goalless draw with a lacklustre Everton.

It was Aitor Karanka’s side who started the brightest despite some half-chances from the visitors, with Adama Traore, Adam Forshaw and Cristhian Stuani’s all coming close in the early proceedings. Further chances for Traore, Romelu Lukaku and Ademola Lookman followed, but couldn’t open the scoring in the opening period.

The beginning of the second period followed very similar beats to that of the first, with Stuani and Ben Gibson coming close in the opening 20 minutes. Both sides went for broke as the sand in the hourglass trickled out, with chances from Lookman, Adlene Guedioura, Alvaro Negredo and Rudy Gestede but couldn't break the deadlock.

Starting off well

Middlesbrough headed into this contest in desperate need of three points as they looked to pull away from the relegation zone, and it was indeed the home side buoyed by their noisy home support that started the brightest.

The Toffees had looked shaky to begin with as they passed around the back, and were nearly punished as he crept into area. The winger looked to try and chip one from the corner of area, but though he was back pedaling Joel recovered well.

Their best opportunity presented itself in the 14th minute, as Negredo presented the ball to Forshaw in acres of space on the edge of the box. Though he had Traore on his left he opted to go right, which was subsequently smothered by Seamus Coleman and Joel swept up the remains.

Forshaw had another crack only minute later when his corner came back to him, he found his man this time in Stuani but he could only flick it behind.

Proving quite the contest

Everton began to get into the contest as the half rolled on, but for their own opportunities Boro were still proving a force.

It was almost perfect for the hosts as Negredo produced a great flick over to Traore after receiving it from the deflection. The former Aston Villa man took a touch as he looked to pull the trigger, but a combination of the sliding Coleman and Joel cleared the danger.

Lukaku had walked through the game as it came up to the 31st minute, but Belgian man mountain came to life as he was put through by Davies. The striker bared down goal eating up turf as he pushed forward, he took the shot from the edge which was well blocked by Victor Valdes.

Lookman show

Young Lookman had impressed since his move from Charlton in January, had some great opportunities towards the end of the half to put his side ahead.

It was good play from Ronald Koeman’s side in the 40th minute, as Ross Barkley played it out wide to Coleman. The full-back’s floated ball found Lookman at the back post who chested it down, but Valdes reacted quick enough to block and the follow-up was blocked by Calum Chambers.

He tried the ambitious just moments late when he tried one from outside the area, Valdes was across to his near post but it bounced into the side-netting.

Starting up again

Both sides came out for the second period looking for that crucial blow, and once again it was the home side supported by a 31,946-strong audience who had the first real opportunity of the half.

Forshaw stood over a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the area, but that was deflected away. Luckily it came back up to Martin de Roon who headed it back into the mixer, it found Stuani but it was again straight at Joel.

They came within inches of taking the lead in the 64th minute, as a corner in at the far post found the head of skipper Gibson. It looked destined to be first blood Boro, if not for the efforts of Leighton Baines who managed to get ahead of Joel and block on the line.

Chances galore

It was all action down on the River Tees, as both sides had their opportunities to go ahead as the clock began to tick down.

Lookman had impressed in the first period and was at it again in the 70th minute, Barkley produced a great reverse pass to put him through but the angle and the brilliance of Valdes were against him as the Spaniard saved with his feet.

Things looked to be getting desperate for the home side, as substitute Guedioura tried one from distance but it was high, wide and handsome of Joel's goal.

Negredo looked to get in on the action in the final ten minutes, with a quick freekick finding Fabio out on the left. The Brazilian whips the ball in looking for Negredo, but it was whiskers away from meeting the striker's head in what proved his final contribution to the game.

It was wave after wave of Boro attack as the clock ticked down, as Gaston Ramirez played it to Guedioura. There were roars of shoot from the Boro faithful which was music to his ears, but again he disappointed with the effort which he managed to scoop over from some distance.

The last chance of recognition fell to home faithful, and were only denied by the excellence of Joel. They attacked this time through Chambers who put an excellent ball into the mixer, substitute Gestede rose highest as he looked to make an instant impact but Joel tipped it over the crossbar.