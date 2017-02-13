Manchester United 2-0 Watford: Player ratings as Watford fall at Old Trafford

Walter Mazzarri saw his Watford side go down 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday. Jose Mourinho’s men were in great form as goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial were the difference. The Hornets had numerous chances but failed to take them on an afternoon where Manchester United were simply too good.

Goalkeeper and defence

Heurelho Gomes – 7.5 - Made some very good saves on an afternoon where he was tested regularly. Denied Paul Pogba from distance and Zlatan Ibrahimović from point blank range but was powerless to stop the eventual breakthrough.

Craig Cathcart – 5 - Played on the right of the back five, not his natural position. He looked helpless whenever Martial ran at him and the second goal came about because of that.

Miguel Britos – 4.5 - Not one of his better performances. Had a very shaky first half as he struggled to cope with the pace and trickery of Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and was duly replaced at half time by Walter Mazzarri.

Younes Kaboul – 6.5 - Decent performance. He and his fellow back line tried to frustrate their hosts but in the end, they were just too good and deservedly made the breakthrough.

Sebastian Prödl – 6 - Not his usual towering performance. Gave the ball away very cheaply on numerous occasions but did do fairly well in quelling the threat of Ibrahimovic.

Jose Holebas – 6.5 - Showed good determination to try and get forward, especially in the first half. Also made an inch perfect last ditch tackle on Ibrahimovic as he was about to turn Mata’s cut back into the empty net.

Midfield and attack

Etienne Capoue – 6 - Played very well in the first half. Tried to drive Watford forward and used the ball well. His second half was one to forget, gave the ball away for Martial’s goal and was generally very poor.

Tom Cleverley – 6.5 - Back at his former club and done okay. Timing of his tackles was impeccable as always but as United got on top he struggled to influence the game as much as he would have liked.

Mauro Zarate – 7.5 - Watford’s Man of the Match. Looked very lively and ran at the united rear-guard at every opportunity. Went close with an overhead kick early on and forced a wonderful save from David de Gea from a free kick.

M’Baye Niang – 7 - Another positive performance from Mazzari’s January recruit. Made Daley Blind look clumsy on a few occasions as he breezed past him and delivered good crosses into the box, which nobody gambled on.

Troy Deeney – 6.5 - Tried his best to hold the ball up on a frustrating afternoon for him and his team. Won a few headers but was generally kept in check by Chris Smalling.

Substitutes

Daryl Janmaat – 5.5 - Came on at half time and missed an absolute sitter when Niang found him unmarked at the back post, he could only blaze horribly over the bar. Offered something going forward but generally struggled to make an impact.

Stefano Okaka – N/A - Not on long enough.

Isaac Success – N/A - Not on long enough.