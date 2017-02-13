FA WSL Transfer Round-Up

With the WSL 2 Spring Series now underway but the WSL transfer window still open until April there’s still plenty of moves and new deals happening in England, here’s what your might have missed over the last week…

Moves at the top

In WSL 1 Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Deanna Cooper from the London Bees, the defender was one of the stand-outs in WSL 2 last season and could easily have caught Emma Hayes’ eye in the Bees’ notorious Conti Cup win over the Blues. Despite already being busy in the market, Cooper is the first recognised defender brought in by the London club as Norway captain, Maren Mjelde is a naturally a midfielder who plays in the defence with ease.

Elsewhere in the league Reading have given long-standing Royal, Harriet Scott a new deal ahead of their second year in the top flight.

News in the next tier

In WSL 2 the big news is Durham securing the services of England international Rachael Laws ahead of the Spring Series. Despite a trail with Arsenal, Laws has opted to stay in the North East for the spring, the news broke after the Wildcats confirmed that current number one, Helen Alderson will spend the spring in Ghana doing human rights work. Durham have also confirmed that Caroline Dixon has re-joined the club after a two year absence and will add more vital experience to the side.

Still only having made one signing, Aston Villa haven’t finished handing out new deals to the key players from last year as Alys Hinchcliffe, Nicola Potts and Grace Smith have all penned new terms with the Midlands club.

One of the busier teams in the window, the Doncaster Belles have confirmed that although Sue Smith has left the club captain Leandra Little is going nowhere as the experienced defender has agreed new terms ahead of the Spring Series.

All change at Watford

However, the big news over the last week has come from Hertfordshire. Following on from the announcement that Keith Bonas would be taking the reins at Watford, the club confirmed new deals for Ruby Baxter, Adekite Fatuga-Dada, Lucy Gillett, Lauren Jordinson, Charlotte Kerr and Anneka Nuttall – with the latter two already having scored for the Golden Girls over the weekend. Additionally the Herts club have brought in Cherrelle Albert, Rinsola Babajide, Leah Cudone, Lilli Maple, Meghan McKeag and Vicky Neal to add new fight to the side as well as promoting Chloe Bassett, Caoimhe O’Reilly and Kerry Walklett to the first team.