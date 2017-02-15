Sadio Mane thanks Liverpool fans for easing his AFCON heartbreak

Sadio Mane has revealed that Liverpool fans have helped him get over a disappointing end to his African Cup of Nations campaign with Senegal.

Having jetted off to Africa to link up with his national team for most of January, Mane's competition ended at the quarter final stage as he missed a decisive penalty to see Senegal knocked out against Cameroon.

That had come at after a bright start to the tournament, Mane scoring twice in the first two games to ensure his country progressed to the final eight without too much trouble.

However, that fateful penalty miss left the winger heartbroken, leading to many fans on the red side of Merseyside worrying that the flying winger wouldn't quite be at his best when coming back.

Mane on the money against Spurs

Mane returned straightaway, coming on as a substitute against Chelsea just days later, telling the Liverpool Echo that he told manager Jürgen Klopp "I want to get straight back playing".

Having started in the 2-0 defeat to Hull City, Mane's first start back at Anfield came last Saturday in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, with the returning hero bagging a brace.

Winger thankful to Liverpool fans

Substituted late on in the game, he received a rapturous round of applause from all sections of the ground, which has led to him thanking Liverpool supporters for "what they have done for me," revealing that having their confidence has "really lifted me since I came back."

“They [the fans] give the team so much. I know that sometimes it hasn’t been easy for them but they are always behind us and always pushing us. We try to give our best for them," said Mane.

Liverpool weren't at their best without their Premier League top scorer, failing to win in the league during his absence, their only victory coming in an FA Cup replay at Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking about the downturn in form whilst he was away, Mane admitted that it was "difficult" to see from afar, saying that he was always watching and "wishing for the best for my teammates."

However, they've now "bounced back" according to the 24-year-old, and will look to continue that revival away at Leicester City in 12 days time.