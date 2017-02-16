Do Manchester United need Antoine Griezmann?

Antoine Griezmann tried to diffuse the news linking him with a move to Manchester United in the summer by suggesting he was yet to make up his mind about what the future held for him.

Stay or go?

Speaking this week, Griezmann stated: "I feel great at the club and in Madrid. On a personal level, I’m very happy, and in football terms we’re about to move to a new stadium, which is very important.

He also went on to say, "We’ll just have to see what the future brings, but for now I’m very happy here and I hope to win trophies with this club." he was quoted as saying.

While Griezmann did suggest that were he to move from Atletico Madrid, his most likely destination would be the EPL, he expressed reservations about moving to England. It was the kind of reservations that send Angel di Maria-like alarm bells ringing for Manchester United fans around the world.

Stories have also begun to emerge indicating that Griezmann would not move to Manchester without Champions League football on offer.

But in the event of Griezmann not signing for United in the summer as has been anticipated, would that really be a loss to the reds or a blessing in disguise?

Griezmann’s quality vs United’s needs

Griezmann’s quality is indisputable and his ability in the final third is one of the reasons United and indeed many other clubs in Europe are casting lustful glances in his direction.

However, with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to name a few already on United’s books and competing for the three or in some cases two positions alongside United’s main striker and with Andreas Pereira and Adnan Januzaj to return, is this position one that United really need to prioritise?

There is still doubt as to whether the arrival of another diminutive nos 10 would solve United’s profligacy in front of goal. Instead, the team is in danger of falling into the ‘Arsenal trap’ where the squad is packed with playmakers and badly lacking in other key areas necessary to build a title winning team.

Were United to sign Griezmann, they would be blowing a significant proportion of their transfer kitty on him as it would most likely mean activating the Athletico Madrid playmaker’s release clause. There are however more pressing needs for Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Priority 1 : Replace Michael Carrick

More than Griezmann, United are clearly in need of a replacement for Michael Carrick. The team also needs a replacement for the failed replacements for the England midfielder (Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin).

Were Mourinho to pick up a few injuries in midfield, the squad would suffer significantly for it and may not achieve what it has set out to. It is an area Manchester United needs to improve both in terms of bodies and quality. Finding a replacement for Carrick would not come cheap.

Priority 2: Sign a centre forward

Another signing that would not come cheap is that of a goal scoring centre forward. Rumours have circulated about Rashford’s unhappiness with his role at United and while such stories may yet prove to be unfounded, it is clear that Mourinho does not believe United are at a stage where the responsibility of scoring goals for the team should rest squarely with a teenager.

Mercurial Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has borne the brunt of United’s goal scoring responsibility, currently with 20 goals this season but Ibrahimovic turns 36 next season.

With Martial proving to be more at ease on the wings and Rashford still learning, there is a need to bring in a goal scorer to lead the line next season and finish all those chances that United create and waste. Finding such a player would be difficult and signing such a player would demand top dollar.

Priority 3: Strengthen defence

At the end of the season, depending on the performances of the the incumbent centre backs, Mourinho will make a call as to whether he needs to sign another centre back or not and with repeatedly linked with a move for another Benfica defender in Victor Lindelöf, it is possible that that decision has already been made.

The performances of United’s four centre-backs this season may have relieved United fans of their uncertainty over their defence and surprised their boss Jose Mourinho, but there is still a sense that improvements may be needed in the summer.

The lack of progress of Luke Shaw and Daley Blind’s tendency to be exposed by pacey wingers make the signing of a left back a priority while Mourinho will want to manage Antonio Valencia carefully so he doesn’t go the same way Branislav Ivanovic did (i.e. from brilliant to unbearable). Therefore, a back up right back may be required and Benfica’s Nelson Semedo has been linked.

It can be argued that recruiting in these positions are more important than the signing of Antoine Griezmann. Put it this way; should United strengthen these areas but not sign Griezmann, the team will still be well equipped to challenge for the title and if in it, the Champions League as well. However, should United sign the French star but not strengthen these other areas, it might still end up being another season of fighting for the top four.

In the end, should Griezmann opt to remain in Madrid, it may not be such a bad thing for the reds after all.