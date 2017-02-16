David Moyes insists Sunderland's New York trip is all about building team spirit

Sunderland manager David Moyes has insisted that this week's squad trip to New York City is all about building a "good team spirit" ahead of the final 13 games of the Premier League season.

Last year's mid-season trip worked wonders for team morale

With the Black Cats rooted to the foot of the table and left reeling following last week's 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Southampton, Moyes opted to take his players on a trip to the United States in order to build team chemistry.

Sunderland fans may remember previous boss Sam Allardyce's decision to fly the team out to Dubai last year for a warm weather training camp, and they will be hoping that Moyes' trip yields similar results.

Moyes, who took his Everton side on a similar trip during his time on Merseyside, told the Sunderland Echo: "I've done it before and I know how it works". The Scotsman was also keen to stress that the players will "train every day" with some fans fearing that the expedition is nothing more than a glorified holiday.

Embed from Getty Images The South African midfielder was a substitute in last week's 4-0 thrashing.

Pienaar knows cohesion is crucial both on and off the pitch

Moyes said: "I want us to build a real good team spirit here", adding that the trip will help his players "not just now but for the long-term" in their attempt to beat the drop once again.

One of the men that was part of Moyes' Everton squad, Steven Pienaar, said that it is "very important to be with your colleagues off the field" and went on to add that the main aim of the trip is "to get everyone pulling in one direction."

Sunderland's next Premier League match will certainly be an interesting one, as Moyes revisits his former stomping ground in the form of Goodison Park where his side will take on Everton on February 25.