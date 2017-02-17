Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester United must keep "working hard" after Saint-Etienne victory

Manchester United's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that his side need to keep "working hard" as they enter the last leg of the season following Thursday's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

Keep the confidence

The Swede has been excellent in his debut season at Old Trafford, and the 35-year-old went to another level against Christophe Galtier's side as he scored his first hat-trick for Jose Mourinho's team.

The comfortable victory keeps United's silverware prospects alive ahead of their FA Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers, the return leg in France and the EFL Cup final with Southampton next Sunday.

There is also the strong possibility of finishing in the top-four of the Premier League on top of that and Ibrahimovic believes that the side need to keep working hard in the final months of the campaign.

"We're winning (but) in a short time everything can change," Ibrahimovic told BT Sport 2. "So it's important to keep working hard, get the wins we need and keep the confidence."

"We're happy at the moment," he stated. "This is the decisive moment for the season."

The striker stressed:"The second half of the season is the one which decides what will happen. That's the objective."

"We're still in four [competitions]," Ibrahimovic added. "If we don't win the Premier League we could get some other trophies and that's good also."

Not sure what is going on

The clash at Old Trafford saw another excellent performance from world-record signing Paul Pogba, but the Frenchman will have been confused how he didn't get himself on the scoresheet.

His best chance came in the second period when he clattered the crossbar with a header, this was the eighth time that he has hit the woodwork this season and the youngster stated his thoughts and the peculiar stat.

"I wanted to score," Pogba told manutd.com. "Then, after I didn’t score, I hit the crossbar like the other chances I’ve had."

"At one point," the midfielder stated. "I thought 'I don’t know what’s going on here, something must be going on!"

"I think I’ve hit the bar more in eight months here than I did in four years at Juventus," Pogba concluded. "It’s strange, but I’m still happy."

Manchester United will take on Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Ewood Park on Sunday, February 19 with kick-off at 4:15pm GMT.