Laudehr suffers new injury setback

After a positive winter break, Simone Laudehr has been given a new injury blow and looks set to miss the rest of the Frauen-Bundesliga season after damaging the ligaments in her left ankle.

Tricky ankles

After suffering an ankle ligament strain in an early match at the Rio Olympics that curtailed her tournament, Laudehr continued to struggle with her ankle as she tried to get into the flow of the 2016-17 season with new club, Bayern Munich. Even grabbing a winner against SC Sand in October, the experienced midfielder never quite looked herself but feeling rejuvenated after the winter break and finally able to move around without any pain the new injury comes as a bitter blow.

With a solid pre-season under her belt from the games and training over the mid-season break Laudehr looked set to take the bull by the horns in the second-half of the season but the injury – a crack in the anterior syndesmosis and outer ligaments of her left ankle – picked up in a friendly against Slavia Prague looks to have ended her season. Although Munich haven’t given a firm timescale for her return head coach, Thomas Wörle fears her season could very well be over.

Injuries mounting for Bayern

One of the teams in the FBL most heavily hit with injury issues, Laudehr is joined on the sidelines by Fridolina Rolfö, Stefanie van der Gragt and long-term absentees Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Mana Iwabuchi and Sarah Romert.

However, the Bavarians have been given a boost with Vanessa Bürki – who featured well in recent friendlies – and Melanie Leupolz ready to play. Lena Lotzen, who had missed close to 600 days returned against Arsenal and looks set to return to action over the coming weeks, though it’s clear no one at Munich wants to rush the process.

Additionally, Munich will be without Wörle as for the next two games as he serves a stadium ban.