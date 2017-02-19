Opinion - Divock Origi: What's going wrong for the young Liverpool striker?

Liverpool's Divock Origi has had a quiet few months. He’s started just one Premier League game in 2017 and has failed to impress when given the opportunity in the FA Cup.

And yet earlier in the season, Origi was winning plaudits for scoring five goals in as many games - following a similar run last April before a cruel injury essentially ended his campaign early.

So why is Origi, one of the hottest young prospects under Jürgen Klopp at the back end of last season, struggling so much?

The answer to this comes in four parts: his age, his confidence, his lack of game time, and the way Liverpool have played.

All four of these link together, but fundamentally the predominant reason that Origi has been flat in recent weeks is simple: he isn’t starting games and he isn’t starting Premier League games regularly.

Not enough starts

Origi has started just six Premier League games this season. His positive run of form started when he came on against Sunderland and was given time to influence the game.

He then scored four goals in his next four starts, including an excellent performance against Middlesbrough; a game during which Liverpool were at full throttle.

However, after failing to produce in games against Everton and Stoke City, Origi was phased out of the starting line-up, and with Liverpool’s starting 11 back to full strength, Origi has only started in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United since the turn of the year. That is the key problem.

For a young player like Origi, only 21, confidence and momentum are very important, and not playing regularly can dent that confidence and momentum. Origi has barely been given an opportunity to prove himself, which is why he is not firing on all cylinders.

This is exacerbated by a string of poor individual performances, as Origi hasn’t scored or played well in the Premier League since the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in December.

And when he’s been called up in the FA Cup he has struggled, failing to score in either leg against Plymouth before nettling a late consolation in the shambolic loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A thankless task up front

However, to suggest that this is entirely Origi’s fault is simply unfair. Origi is first and foremost a striker and that position is often a thankless one.

The phrase 'feeding off scraps' is one that springs to mind when considering the games that Origi has featured in since the turn of the year.

The simple truth is that Liverpool have not played particularly well in the last half a dozen games or so that Origi has started, varying from solid but not very creative against Everton and Man United, to downright awful against Plymouth and Wolves.

Origi is a good striker, and has the potential to be a top striker, but he is not an overly creative force, and it is harsh to expect too much of him when the players bouncing around him are either inadequate, or simply playing poorly.

Moreover, Origi, much like Daniel Sturridge, thrives on balls in behind, where he can utilise his strength and has excellent hold up play. He is a good finisher, but he often requires a handful of chances to score goals.

In games where Liverpool are struggling to unpick the lock, he cannot always be expected to produce moments of magic, as he did against Sunderland.

Origi has always been a form player; a streaky player who goes through hot and cold spells. This was evident at the back end of last season when Origi went through a phenomenal run against Borussia Dortmund, Stoke and Everton, but was quiet for large periods of the season.

That isn’t to say that Klopp is mismanaging Origi. The Belgian striker isn’t Klopp’s first choice and on balance he doesn’t deserve to be. However, in order for Origi’s form to improve, he needs to get a decent run in the side when Liverpool are playing well.

Hopefully, that will arise next season when Liverpool are competing in Europe, be that the Champions League or the Europa League.