Jose Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be 'massive' for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho revealed that he never doubted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have a massive impact for Manchester United this season despite fears that he was too old to play in the Premier League.

The Swedish striker continued his goalscoring ways for United on Sunday when he came off the bench to score the winner during the team's 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would show his class at United

Ibrahimovic has now scored 24 goals for United this season with the potential to net even more and Mourinho said he knew what he was getting from the striker when he joined the club on a free in the summer.

Speaking at his news conference after the game, Mourinho said that he doesn't "know the number of goals" that Ibrahimovic has scored for the club this season but that he "knew he would be a very important player fo us" as he is a natural born goalscorer who scores goals wherever he goes.

The United manager went on to say that he "knew for sure" what he was getting from Ibrahimovic as with it being "one more goal, one less goal" he knew that the striker's "contribution would be massive for us" in terms of trying to achieve what the team want to do this season.

It's more than just the goals though that Ibrahimovic brings to United as his experience in the dessing room is very important for the whole team as they look to try and take United back to the top of European football once again.

United drawn to face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Ibrahimovic's winner at Ewood Park came in the 75th-minute after Marcus Rashford had equalised for United after Danny Graham had opened the scoring for the Championship side.

The win now sees United move onto the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in March with the team looking for revenge after the 4-0 loss the team suffered their earlier in the season.