Manchester United looking for Chelsea revenge in FA Cup, states Marcus Rashford

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford, stated that the Red Devils will be looking to get revenge on league rivals Chelsea after they were drawn against the Blues in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Going there to win

The holders just managed to squeeze into the quarter-finals, when they travelled he short distance to Lancashire to take on Blackburn Rovers.

The home side took the lead through Danny Graham before Rashford's equaliser, but a late goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park.

United were drawn away to Stamford Bridge which will bring back bad memories from earlier in the season, with Jose Mourinho's return ending in a 4-0 defeat and Rashford stated that though it was tough game they will be looking to act revenge.

"It was such a tough game," he told manutd.com.

"We saw that on Saturday and they were very up for it," said Rashford, who added that he "thought we [United] managed it well.

"They have one over on us," the striker conceded. "So we will definitely be going there to win the game."

Missing that something

It certainly wasn't easy for United against Owen Coyle's side, as it looked like that a possible replay at Old Trafford was on the cards as the end of the clash edged closer.

The turning point was certainly the introduction of Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic who combined for the winning goal, and Rashford stated that their introductions gave them that extra something.

"It was good to have them come on," explained Rashford, who said that "We had just been missing that little bit of something during the game.

"Everyone knows what quality players they are," Rashford concluded. "They showed that again."

Manchester United will take on St Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichardon on Wednesday, February 22 with kick-off at 5pm GMT.