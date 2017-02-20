West Ham United's confidence is climbing according to Winston Reid

West Ham United defender Winston Reid, has stated that the Hammers' confidence is continue to climb ahead of their return to Premier League against Watford.

Showing on the pitch

After a poor start to the campaign he Hammers have been on the rise, winning six of their last ten Premier League matches rising them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Their was a minor blip before their break as the FA Cup came back into prominence, as they were denied three points with a late 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

The Hammers return to action on Saturday after warm weather training in Dubai, as they visit London rivals Watford and Reid stated that their confidence continues to rise.

“We started the season bang average," Reid told whufc.com. "But, to be fair, we’ve been playing all right for a while now.”

Going on to say that “It’s been a combination of things," the 28-year-old recalled how "we’ve had a few people coming back from injuries, people getting up to match-fitness and people in form.

"You get more confidence" when you win games said Reid, about something the Hammers have finally started doing again recently, before he spoke of how "everyone is happier and that shows out on the pitch."

Bringing in the right players

Many cite the recent exit of Dimitri Payet for his return to Marseille as their reason for return to form, as a seemingly toxic atmosphere was lifted from the club.

Though Reid does give some blame at the Frenchman's situation, he believes that it was the main arrivals of Robert Snodgrass and Jose Fonte that have helped the side.

"I think getting a couple of new players in has freshened things up," he explained. "Everyone is on the same page."

“I don’t want to pinpoint the whole situation on Dimi," he conceded. "Because I think that would be unfair."