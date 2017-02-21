Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge back in training after illness

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has returned to training from the bout of illness that forced him to miss their recent La Manga training camp.

The Reds' first-team squad only landed back on Merseyside on Sunday having spent five days in Spain on a mid-season warm weather camp to set themselves for the final 13 matches of the season.

But England international Sturridge was forced to return home early due to feeling unwell, having travelled with the desire to take part once he felt better.

But after missing out on the first day of double sessions on the Thursday, Sturridge returned to England the following day to recover at home.

He has now shaken off the virus, thought to be similar to the one that struck down teammate Ragnar Klavan the week before, and took part in Tuesday's double sessions at Melwood as Jürgen Klopp's squad continue to prepare for next Monday's trip to Leicester City.

Sturridge set to resume bench duty

The out-of-favour frontman has not started a Premier League game for Liverpool since January 2, when he scored in a draw away at Sunderland, while he has only five league games all season.

And Sturridge, whose future appears be away from Anfield, is unlikely to come back into the line-up at the King Power Stadium next week with Klopp likely to select the same team that overcame Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this month.

That would once again relegate Sturridge to the bench, with Roberto Firmino preferred as a false number nine with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho flanking the Brazilian.

Another player fighting to feature against reigning top-flight champions Leicester is centre-back Dejan Lovren, who also missed out on travelling to La Manga.

The Croatian recently paid a visit to a specialist in Germany over his knee injury and while he has yet to be ruled out of contention for Leicester, he is a doubt to make the squad.

Otherwise Liverpool have a fully-fit squad, beside their long-term absentees, as they look to put together a consistent run of form to stay in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification.