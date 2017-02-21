Zlatan Ibrahimovic form is 'unbelievable', says Ryan Giggs

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has labelled Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season with the club as “unbelievable” as he has impressed with the form he has showed.

Ibrahimovic arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer and there were people who doubted that the forward could do the business in the Premier League.

However, the 35-year-old has surpassed all expectations by taking his goal tally up to 24 for the season when he calmly slotted home against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Giggs salutes Ibrahimovic’s professional attitude

Giggs has compared the former Sweden captain to the Welshman's former teammate Eric Cantona and the former United winger isn’t surprised that he has fit straight into the side.

“I think there’s similarities because of that confidence the have in their own ability and the goals that they have scored,” Giggs told Press Association Sport.

“It didn’t faze Eric or Ibrahimovic coming to United and being the No. 1 player. Even when they are playing well and getting all the adoration, they don’t get carried away.”

The former winger has said that the reason Ibrahimovic is able to continue to produce goals is because he is a “good professional” and he is “always fit”.

Added pressure being a centre-forward

Giggs made a club-record 963 appearances for the Reds before retiring in 2014 – winning 35 trophies during his 24 years at Old Trafford.

And the United great has told how it “isn’t easy” playing in your mid-30s, and Giggs said that you are fighting the critics off whenever you have a bad game.

He added: “To actually be centre-forward and be the man they are relying on really to score the goals is added pressure as well.

“He is not the kind of player that will be overawed by that, and you can see that with the hat-trick in midweek (against Saint-Etienne) and obviously rescuing United.”