Terry Westley: Nathan Holland reminds me of a "really young Ryan Giggs"

West Ham United Under-23's coach Terry Westley, has compared latest signing Nathan Holland to a "really young Ryan Giggs" after another excellent performance in Monday's 2-0 win over Fulham.

Got a talent on our hands

Holland hasn't been in Claret and Blue for that long, having only moved to the club from Everton on a three-year-contract last month.

He has impressed immensely since then having scored three goals in as many matches in both the Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup, and continued that on Monday night.

The clash with Fulham was the first U23's match at the new London Stadium, and it was Holland who made history with the opening goal which was an excellent low, curling effort from 25 yards.

Debutant Conor Coventry scored the other in a routine win, but it was Holland and the teams performance that Westley praised after the final whistle.

Westley admiring

“I’d probably say Nathan Holland [was brilliant]," Westley told whufc.com after the victory. "Particularly in the first half."

“What a talent we’ve got on our hands," the manager happily stated. "He was skipping past players, reminding me of a really young Ryan Giggs."

"I think he particularly caught people eyes tonight," he was keen to stress. “What a great stadium and we wanted the players to really express themselves."

"First half I thought we particularly done that," Westley said about his side's performance. "Second half was different in terms of the grit and determination they showed when they were up against it."

An amazing feeling

It was a very special strike from the 18-year-old showing great technique to put it beyond Jesse Joronen, and he shared his delight at the strike and the experience of playing in the 60,000 seater stadium.

“It feels amazing,” the 18-year-old told the club's website. "I had a few chances before then."

"But to see that one hit the back of the net," the youngster said reminiscing about the moment. "I was really made up!"

"It was quite surreal walking out there," the former Everton man stated. "We were all just really excited, I didn't get too nervous."

"It’s a great experience [playing at London Stadium]” he explained. “It’s a wonderful pitch and we’re all delighted that we can play on it."

"So hopefully the results will follow," Holland concluded. "We can keep playing like that and when we get back on it."

West Ham United U23's will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League Cup at the Amex Elite Performance Centre on Monday, February 27 with kick-off at 1pm GMT.