Arthur Masuaku states West Ham are looking for "revenge" in Watford clash

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku, has stated that Slaven Bilic's side will be out for "revenge" on Saturday as they take London rivals Watford.

Making amends

It was a very poor start to the campaign for the Hammers, and the heavy defeat to Watford at their new home the London Stadium was one of the low points in their fall from grace.

The home side cruised in what seemed a comfortable two-goal lead both coming from Michail Antonio, however goals from Odion Ighalo, Troy Denney, Étienne Capoue and José Holebas rounded off an epic 4-2 comeback.

The Hammers have improved massively since then, currently sitting in the top-half of the table and Masuaku stated that they will look for vengeance on Saturday evening.

“We want to get revenge on Saturday," Masuaku stated to whufc.com. "I remember the game."

"We played so well in the first 40 minutes and should have killed the game off," the 23-year-old conceded. “I don't know how we lost>"

"But we want to make amends for that defeat and hopefully we can win on Saturday," the defender eagerly told the clubs website. “We were unlucky not to get the three points in the last game against West Brom."

"We could have got the victory if certain decisions had not gone against us," he said in reference to the 2-2 draw. "Hopefully we will have more luck in the next game.”

Friends reunited

It set to be an important day for the former Olympiacos defender, for more than one reason as the clash at Vicarage Road will see him reunite with an old friend.

Masuaku is and remains good friends with Hornets midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, they both played together for France's under-19's and he stated that he will be looking for bragging rights over his old friend.

“We played together for the France U19s," he stated about Doucoure. "He is a very good player and a nice guy as well."

"When he came to Watford he didn't feature at the beginning," the defender conceded. "But he is now starting to play and I am very happy for him."

"He has adapted well to the Premier League," Masuaku concluded. “He is my friend, but when we play on Saturday we will not be friends!”