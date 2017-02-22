England and France announce squads for SheBelieves Cup

Following on from the US’s early announcement and Germany’s squad release last week, both England and France announced their squads for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup with both teams raising an eyebrow or two.

England

With the likes of Alex Greenwood still on her way back from injury, Rachel Daly looks set to keep her place as an option at wing-back – the former defender and current winger always able to offer more going forward than a traditional full back like Claire Rafferty.

Despite favouring a 3-5-2 of late there is little in the way of natural midfield depth in the latest squad and fans could be set to see defenders and midfielders shepherded around to deal with the busy short-tournament.

Elsewhere Carly Telford completely drops out of the running – the Notts number one not having featured in a competitive match since getting injured in June – with Reading’s Mary Earps in as third choice keeper.

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Casey Stoney (Liverpool), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Attackers: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Rachel Williams (Notts County), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

France

As would be expected with any France squad the numbers are mainly made up of OL and PSG players, although, given current league form, there’s an argument for a larger Montpellier presence. The southern side only manging three players of the final 23, whilst Juvisy see four players capped with Elise Bussaglia the only international playing outside of her home country.

Goalkeepers: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais), Méline Gérard (Olympique Lyonnais), Laëtitia Philippe (Montpellier).

Defenders: Laura George (Paris Saint-Germain), Jessica Hourara (Olympique Lyonnais), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Olympique Lyonnais), Eve Perisset (Paris Saint-Germain), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais), Aissatou Tounkara (Juvisy).

Midfielders: Camille Abily (Olympique Lyonnais), Elise Bussaglia (VfL Wolfsburg), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Amandine Henry (Paris Saint-Germain), Claire Lavogez (Olympique Lyonnais), Amel Majri (Olympique Lyonnais), Gaëtane Thiney (Juvisy), Sandie Toletti (Montpellier).

Attackers: Camille Catala (Juvisy), Marie-Laure Delie (Paris Saint-Germain), Kadidiatou Diani (Juvisy), Eugénie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais), Elodie Thomis (Olympique Lyonnais).