Adam Lallana "delighted" to sign new long-term deal at Liverpool

Adam Lallana says he is "very proud" and "delighted" to pen a new long-term contract at Liverpool that commits his future to the club until 2020.

The midfielder signed a new deal on Wednesday that improves his wages to £110,000-a-week, having been one of the most impressive performers in Jürgen Klopp's squad this term.

With seven goals and seven assists, Lallana's output has improved massively on previous seasons despite dropping into a deeper position.

Lallana 'didn't hesitate for a second' over new deal

Speaking after inking his new three-year contract, which includes an option for a fourth year, Lallana insisted he feels "very proud" and "quite humbled" by the "show of faith from the club and the manager in particular."

He suggested his new deal shows he has "contributed enough that the people who make the decision want you to stay longer."

"This is a really good place to be at the moment and for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can't think of a better club to commit your future to," the 28-year-old continued.

The England international hailed the "brilliant squad of players" at Liverpool whom he feels "are only going to get better the longer we are together", also praising their "world-class manager and coaching staff."

Lallana also referred to what he named the "added X-factor" that Liverpool's supporters bring, noting what "success would mean to them when we achieve it here."

He added: "I'm just delighted that I'm going to be part of it for even longer. I'm very settled and I feel part of this club. I couldn't feel any more at home now and I think that shows on the pitch. The best part of this for me is that I feel I can really contribute in these coming years."

The Reds' No.20 believes he has been playing "the best football" of his career this season, insisting he feels "fresh and ready for perform at this level for a long period of time" - therefore ensuring it "wasn't a difficult decision to commit longer here" and he "didn't hesitate for even a second."

Everything in place for success at Liverpool

Lallana has contributed 20 goals in 117 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in a £25 million move in the summer of 2014, but has yet to win his first piece of silverware.

Having gone close on a number of occasions, losing out in two finals last term - both of which he featured in - Lallana believes Klopp's current squad is perfectly primed for success.

He told Liverpool's official club website: "We have everything in place here to be successful. I think we can keep this squad of players together for a long period and that can only be a good thing. We know the manager has committed himself to the club long-term, so we have everything in place now."

Lallana also hailed the "decent combination" of having "stability and ambition" and said that even despite being in the "unbelievably competitive" Premier League, he believes they "can beat anyone and everyone in this league and do so consistently."

He also referred to his manager's recent comments that they are "still early in our development so even better times lay ahead", insisting they "aren't a million miles away" having "come 'close'" several times in recent seasons.

Referring to the two semi-final defeats Lallana suffered in his first year, as well as the two final losses last term and another defeat at the final four stage of a domestic cup competition, Lallana insists that the players "want to actually win things and as many things as we can."

He called Klopp as a "proven winner" and said the players "all trust him completely", but also took the opportunity to thank his predecessor Brendan Rodgers "for having the faith to sign me in the first place."

And on Klopp, Lallana said: "I'm not sure there's anything new I can say on him that hasn't been said already by most, if not all, of our team. I heard Philippe Coutinho's comments after he signed his new contract and what he said about the manager echoed what we all think. He's a world-class manager, he's a winner and we trust him completely."

Lallana also said that the German boss is "a special talent" and that Liverpool are "lucky to have him" and for him to be "committed for the long-term as well", adding that he hopes the squad can "reward" the manager's trust in them "on the pitch."

Midfielder says he doesn't necessarily feel a better player now

Klopp's arrival has coincided with Lallana's best form for the club, but the 28-year-old himself does not believe he is a particularly better player now than when he first joined the club three years ago.

He suggested that the belief he is physically fitter and more confident is "down to perception", but said: "I think what is fair is that I am more settled, but probably more importantly the team and club is settled. I joined a club that had undergone a huge transition that summer and I was part of that; that means it takes time. But I don't feel I'm any different or any better than the person or player who arrived here in the summer of 2014, just more settled and at home maybe."

Lallana, recently crowned England's Player of the Year for 2016, and also twice Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month this season, also said: "I would say I feel in this moment like I'm playing as well as I ever have."

He added that the "next challenge is to maintain or improve" that form and that at this level it is vital to "keep proving yourself and challenging yourself" as he feels he has done throughout his career.

Lallana added: "I've always had these questions and the next one is can I maintain this form now. It's down to me to prove it now. I think my best years are still ahead of me because I feel so fresh and confident. The best place to answer it is on the pitch rather than in an interview, so let's see."