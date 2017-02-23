Man Utd Loan Watch: Joe Riley dislocates shoulder at Sheffield United

Young Manchester United left-back Joe Riley has been recalled, after just two games, from his recent loan move at Sheffield United for an assessment on an injury.

The 20-year-old suffered a "freak" accident in training with the League One side, dislocating his shoulder and so being recalled by United for treatment. He's likely to miss the rest of the season.

Riley returns to United for shoulder scan

Riley has proved a versatile player for United's youth sides, but was signed by Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to play at left-back. He was given his first and only start by the English manager in a 0-0 draw against Bristol Rovers having made his debut the game before, though only in added time.

Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield that "it was a bit of a freak accident in training, something out of nothing," after Riley "stumbled and dislocated his shoulder."

The Blades manager described it as "desperately bad luck for Joe [Riley] and ourselves," and "it's not looking good for him in the short term."

Wilder confirmed, as Manchester United did later, that Riley "has gone for a scan" at his parent club and the results of that scan on his shoulder "will determine whether he's back with [Sheffield United] or if that's his season done."

Wilder confirms injury to Riley

If Riley is forced to miss the rest of the season, it will be yet another loan move of a United player cut short this season. James Wilson suffered a serious knee injury early on at Derby County, Joel Pereira returned early from Belenenses to allow Sam Johnstone to leave on loan.

Pereira, though, suffered an injury only weeks after returning and United were forced to recall Dean Henderson from a successful loan at League Two side Grimsby Town to be their third choice goalkeeper.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson returned temporarily on Wednesday night to play with United's under-23s after no action with Wolves' first-term since November. Guillermo Varela, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury in September with Eintracht Frankfurt and is still yet to return.

United's loanees have suffered terrible luck this season, although Andreas Pereira has done well with Granada CF in La Liga.